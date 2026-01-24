Home

Meet Simran Bala, whos all set to create history as the first woman to lead all-male CRPF contingent on Republic Day 2026



Assistant Commander Simran Bala

Who’s Simran Bala?

Simran Bala’s educational background

Republic Day 2026 Parade

Women in India are rightly performing all their roles with grace across all domains. You name the profession, and there’s already a woman rocking it. Now that the 77th Republic Day is all set to happen, a woman named Simran Bala has already made every Indian proud. It’s because she will be leading the full male contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. The 26-year-old assistant commander is making history by becoming the first woman to lead an all-male CRPF contingent on the Kartavya Path. Now, it’s obvious that you must be curious to know more about the woman and ask, “Who’s Simran Bala?” Here, we take you through all the details about the assistant commander.Simran Bala is from Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. She will be leading a unit of more than 140 male CRPF personnel. The historical moment will stand at a stature of immense pride on the military front. The journey of the assistant commander has been quite inspirational. Having witnessed cross-border firing at the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, she was influenced to take on this role with pride.Simran Bala cleared the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) assistant commander examination in the year 2023 with immense dedication and hard work. After clearing the exam, she became the first woman from Jammu and Kashmir to qualify from that year. Bala had secured an All India Rank of 82 in the exam, alongside 151 other candidates. She completed her training in Gurugram and joined the CRPF in April 2025. The first posting of Simran was at Chattisgarh’s Bastariya Battalion.Initially, she had completed her academics and schooling till Class 10 in Naushera and had moved to Jammu for higher secondary education. For her college, she studied political science at the Government Women’s College.India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, to mark the day when our constitution came into force.