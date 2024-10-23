Meet the most powerful woman of the Ratan Tata family, fought child marriage, once used her diamond to save the company, she was...

Home

Ratan Tata News: The house of Tata is filled with members who have left behind remarkable legacies, serving as an inspiration for the world to follow. Starting from Jamsetji Tata to Ratan Tata, each member had something unique to offer. While most family members were well-known and famous among the general public, there were some who were less recognized but possessed incredible talent and remarkable personalities.

This woman from the Tata family, who was the first feminist activist, is a role model for many who knew her. Eldest daughter-in-law of Jamsetji Tata and the daughter of the Inspector General of Education, MeharBai Tata was the first Indian woman to compete in tennis at the 1924 Paris Olympics. She was a remarkable figure, responsible for bringing about laws to prevent child marriage in India.

Once, when the Tata Group faced financial difficulties, she immediately pledged her diamond, which was the sixth largest in the world.

Meherbai: Early Life

Undoubtedly, all the women in the Tata Group were remarkable, but when Meherbai was born, women were not allowed to go outside the household let alone education. Yet, she was revolutionary in her thinking, far ahead of her time, and fearless. Without a doubt, among all the women in the Tata Group, she was the most powerful.

On February 14, 1898, Meherbai married Sir Dorabji Tata, the eldest son of Tata Group’s founder Jamsetji Tata. At the time of the wedding, she was 18 years old. Dorabji was 39 years old at the time of their marriage. By then, Meherbai had completed her matriculation and had also pursued studies in science.

Meherbai: Family Background

Meherbai father was amongst those who introduced European-style education in the country. Her father was the Inspector General of Education in Mysore at the time and played a pivotal role in implementing European-based education in India.

Mehrbai had a brother, Jehangir Bhabha, who became a renowned lawyer. The country’s first notable physicist and the father of India’s atomic bomb, Homi Jehangir Bhabha, was his son—making him Mehrbai’s nephew.

Played in the Tennis Event at the Paris Olympics

Mehrabai participated in its tennis event at the 1924 Paris Olympics took place. She competed in mixed double with Mohammad Salim. At that time, she would step onto the tennis court wearing a Parsi-style sari, traditionally known as a ‘Gara.’

She also won several international competitions in tennis, securing victories in around 60 tournaments. Later, she played a significant role in promoting women’s sports in India.

A key leader in the creation of the Child Marriage Prevention Act

Meherbai Tata played a key role in declaring child marriage illegal in 1929. She not only convinced the British government about the necessity of the Child Marriage Act, also known as the Sarda Act, but also actively campaigned for it both in India and abroad. However, it was not an easy task. She fought a long and difficult battle to bring about this change.

Passed away at the age of 52

Lady Meherbai passed away at the age of 52 in 1931 due to illness. She died from leukemia at a hospital in Wales.

A London publication, Common Cause, wrote, “The death of Lady Tata in June is a significant blow to the women’s movement in India. In recent years, she was seen as a prominent advocate for women’s rights in India. She believed that improving the status of women was essential for the country’s progress, for which education was key.”











