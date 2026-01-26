Today, when we see our tricolour, our hearts are filled with joy, and our chests swell with pride.New Delhi: Pingali Venkayya, an Indian freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh, was a patriot who dedicated his life to the country’s independence. He is well known as the designer of the Indian national flag, or the Congress Swaraj flag (the tricolour). He had presented it to Mahatma Gandhi. It was later adopted as India’s national flag with slight modifications. Here we tell you about another patriot, Surayya Tyabji, who suggested replacing the Congress party’s charkha with the Ashoka Chakra. She even chose the colours, supervised the stitching of the first flag, and helped shape the emblem, too. The tricolour she designed was officially accepted as India’s national flag on 22 July 1947, a few days before independence. Today, when we see our tricolour, our hearts are filled with joy, and our chests swell with pride.
Source link
Leave a Reply