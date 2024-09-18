Home

News

Meet the world’s richest beggar, a millionaire who owns 2 BHK flat in Mumbai’s Parel, his net worth is…

Today, Jain owns valuable property in Mumbai, a 2BHK flat in Parel, worth Rs 1.2 crore. He lives with his wife, two sons, his brother, and his father.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Do you still consider begging a sign of poverty and desperation? If yes, then you should definitely read this story. Begging is typically associated with poverty, but for some, it can be surprisingly lucrative. One such person is Bharat Jain, who is recognized as the world’s richest beggar, with a net worth of Rs 7.5 crore ($1 million).

Jain who lives in Mumbai is 54 years old and has been begging for over 40 years now. According to Times of India report, he begs at prominent locations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station (CSMT) or Azad Maidan. His daily earning is Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per day. Like a dedicated employee, he works for 10 to 12 hours a day, and does not take any holidays or breaks.

Today, Jain owns valuable property in Mumbai, a 2BHK flat in Parel, worth Rs 1.2 crore. He lives with his wife, two sons, his brother, and his father. He has enrolled his children in a renowned convent school and they have since completed their education. His other family members run a stationery store. He also owns two shops in Thane, which he rents out for ₹30,000 per month.

According to the Jain’s family, he enjoys begging and does not want to give up his lifestyle. Jain says that he does begging out of choice and not out of necessity. He claims that he is not greedy, but generous, and often donates money to temples and charities.

Jain is not the only beggar who has amassed a fortune in India. There are many other beggars who have made millions by begging, such as Sambhaji Kale, who has a net worth of ₹1.5 crore, and Laxmi Das, who has a net worth of ₹1 crore.











