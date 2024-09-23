Meet Unforeseen Financial Needs with a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan

In times of financial emergencies or when immediate funds are required, individuals often find themselves searching for convenient and reliable sources of financing. A gold loan emerges as an ideal solution, providing quick access to funds against the security of gold jewellery, without parting ownership of their precious gold. Bajaj Finance offers gold loan, starting from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore, to help borrowers meet their immediate funding requirements without compromising their overall financial well-being.

Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan

Applying for a gold loan is much easier compared to traditional lending options. Bajaj Finance offers competitive interest rates, multiple repayment options, free insurance of gold, and no prepayment charges, making it an attractive choice for those seeking quick funding.

What makes Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan a wise financing option

While there are multiple lenders available in the market, Bajaj Finance offers a gold loan designed with the borrowers needs in mind, providing convenience, transparency, and multiple other benefits.

Here’s a list of their features and benefits:

High loan amount

Bajaj Finance provides loans starting from Rs. 5,000, with amounts extending up to Rs. 2 crore, depending on the value of the pledged gold. With such a substantial loam limit borrowers can meet varying financial needs, from minor unexpected costs to larger financial commitments with ease. Additionally, the competitive gold loan interest rate ensures that the loan is accessible at an affordable cost.

Part-release option

A standout feature of the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan is the part-release facility, which allows borrowers to repay a portion of the loan and retrieve part of their gold before the loan tenure ends. This feature is especially useful for those who may need only a portion of their gold back earlier or require smaller funds but want to retain some liquidity in the future.

No prepayment or foreclosure charges

With the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan borrowers can repay their loan early without any part-prepayment or foreclosure fees. This cost-saving feature gives individuals the freedom to manage their liabilities freely as per their financial situation.

100% Transparent evaluation

When pledging gold, transparency is essential. Bajaj Finance ensures that borrowers receive a fair valuation for their gold through the use of state-of-the-art karat meters across its branches. This guarantees that the pledged gold is accurately evaluated based on the ongoing gold loan interest rates. This transparency provides borrowers with immense confidence in the process.

Insurance coverage

The pledged gold is covered under a complementary insurance, protecting the asset from theft or loss while in custody. This added layer of security gives borrowers peace of mind, knowing that their valuable gold is completely safe during the loan period.

Multiple repayment plans

As a borrower, one can select from a range of repayment schedules, ensuring that the loan fits within their financial circumstances. Borrowers can make interest payments on a monthly, bimonthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly basis. This flexibility helps prevent unnecessary financial strain and enables individuals to repay the loan without any pressure.

Easy application process

Applying for a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan is very simple, individuals can begin their application online, and after a quick verification and approval at the nearest branch, the funds are then transferred to their bank account within few hours*. Moreover, this entire process requires minimal documentation, making it convenient for borrowers to secure funds without unnecessary delays.

Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan offers a smart way for borrowers to access immediate funds without the need to sell their valuable gold which people often have an emotional attachment to. With high loan amounts, multiple repayment options, transparent evaluations, and complimentary insurance coverage, this gold loan is a reliable financing option. To apply for a gold loan today, simply visit the Bajaj Finance website.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 80.41 million customers. Bajaj Finance has a credit rating of AAA/Stable for its Fixed Deposit program from CRISIL and ICRA, AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing from CRISIL, India Ratings, CARE and ICRA, and A1+ for short-term borrowing from CRISIL, India Ratings and ICRA. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB-/Stable and a short-term rating of A-3 by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.