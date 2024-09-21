Home

News

Meet woman, likely heir to multi- billion dollar Tata business empire, Ratan Tata is her…

Leah Tata who carries the legacy of one of India’s richest families was appointed to the boards of the philanthropic organizations under the trust that oversees a USD 150 billion company.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Meet woman, likely heir to multi- billion dollar Tata business empire, Ratan Tata is her… leah tata | Leah Tata in right.

Whether it’s clinching a gold medal at the Olympics or fighting on the frontlines, women are proving themselves in every field. Not only in sports, but women are also playing crucial roles in several major companies, holding key positions such as Managing Directors and CEOs. Similarly, a woman who carries the legacy of one of India’s richest families was appointed to the boards of the philanthropic organizations under the trust that oversees a USD 150 billion company. The 39-year-old Leah Tata is the eldest of the three children of Noel Tata. Leah was born to Noel Tata and Aloo Mistry, both of whom come from highly successful business backgrounds.

About Leah Tata

Leah has a very impressive educational background. She completed her Masters’ degree in marketing at the IE Business School in Madid. She started getting the business experience with her three-month internship with Louis Vuitton in 2010. She also worked for ten years for the Indian hotel industry where she held leadership positions.

Leah started her career in 2006 as the assistant sales manager in Taj Hotels Resorts & Palaces’. Her sheer dedication promoted her to the position of assistant manager in development.

Trusteeship By The Tata Medical Centre Trust

The trio of Leah, Maya, and Neville were given trusteeship by the Tata Medical Centre Trust (TMCT), a body overseeing the operations of a renowned cancer hospital in Kolkata. This establishment, inaugurated by Ratan Tata back in May 2011, is a brainchild of TMCT, which came into existence in 2005. The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, a principal foundation within the company, generously donated Rs 500 crore to TMCT, as reported by India Times.

At the age of 39 is taking on the responsibility as a trustee for five key trusts, inclusive of the Sarvajanik Seva Trust. It’s interesting to note that these trusts are major stakeholders in Tata Sons, which operates as the umbrella organization for the renowned Tata Group. This woman is actually the influential Noel Tata and Aloo Mistry’s eldest daughter. With connections to the Tata family, Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s younger half-sibling, also undertakes key roles such as chairing various Tata companies like Trent and Voltas, while concurrently serving as a trustee of Tata Trusts.

About Leah Tata’s Mother Aloo Mistry

Aloo Mistry, belongs to a quite a well-known lineage – she is the daughter of the late Cyrus Mistry. Cyrus was once at the helm of the Tata Group as Chairman. Not just that, Aloo is also the offspring of Pallonji Mistry, the initial founding figure and one-time Chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group – quite an illustrious family background, wouldn’t you say?

About Leah Tata’s father Noel Tata

Noel Ratan Tata, son of Naval H. Tata and Simone, kicked off his professional journey at Tata International, rising to the position of Managing Director of Trent in June 1999, a business his mother, Simone Dunoyer, brought into existence. His leadership drove Westside into an era of prosperity and growth. In 2003, wearing multiple hats, he embraced the roles of a Director at Titan Industries as well as Voltas. Trent has an eagle’s eye on two well-known businesses, the chic Westside and the popular Bookstore Landmark. Additionally, The Titan Company boasts ownership of a host of admired brands such as Tanishq, Titan, Titan Eye, and Fastrack. Noel’s brother-in-law, Cyrus Mistry, took the baton from Ratan Tata in 2011 as the latter’s successor. However, Cyrus was replaced as the chief of Tata Sons in 2016, marking a return of Ratan Tata at the company’s helm, albeit temporarily until February 2017. It’s noteworthy that Noel’s personal life is intertwined with his professional one, as he is wedded to Aloo Mistry, the sister of the late Cyrus Mistry – a former chairman of Tata Sons. Although, the exact family dynamics remain somewhat enigmatic.











