Meet Youngest Winners Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Set To Become MPs

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Winners: The final verdict of the general elections has been announced and while it is BJP-led NDA which will be forming the govt, INDIA Bloc is being lauded for putting up a tough fight. Take a look at the youngest winners of the polls who are set to become MPs…

Youngest Winners Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Youngest Winners: The Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 have been announced and while BJP-led NDA has been able to form the government with 294 seats, the INDIA Bloc put up an extremely tough competition as they closed at 234, just 38 seats short of the majority mark. As the INDIA Bloc, NDA and the BJP Cabinet plan their next meetings and their plan for the future, take a look at the list of youngest winners of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, who at the age of 25 are set to become the youngest Members of Parliament (MPs) of India.

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Final Update

As mentioned earlier, the Election Commission of India successfully completed the counting of votes and the results of the seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have come in favour of the BJP-led NDA where will the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has been unsuccessful in touching the majority mark of 272 and has achieved 240 seats. With the support of NDA, the party will be able to form the government again as their total stands at 294 seats. On the other hand, the INDIA Bloc has surprised everyone by putting a strong fight and achieving 234 seats, just 38 short of majority.

Youngest Winners Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Taking a look at the list of winners of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, at least four candidates have won the polls and are all set to become the youngest Members of Parliament (MPs) of India, at the age of 25. The four candidates are from different political parties – Samajwadi Party (SP), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). Take a look at the list and also know about these candidates –

A Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from the parliamentary seat of Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, Pushpendra Saroj is also 25 years old and one of the youngest winners of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The seat which was held by BJP earlier, has now been won by SP as Pushpendra Saroj defeated BJP’s Vinod Kumar Sonkar by a whopping margin of over one lakh votes. Saroj is the son of former UP minister and five-time MLA Inderjit Saroj. Priya Saroj: Daughter of three-time Member of Parliament (MP) Toofani Saroj, Priya Saroj has also contributed to the stunning victory of the SP-Congress Alliance in Uttar Pradesh as she won from the Machhlishahr seat. Contesting against BJP MP Bholanath, Priya Saroj won by a margin of 35,850 votes.

Daughter of three-time Member of Parliament (MP) Toofani Saroj, Priya Saroj has also contributed to the stunning victory of the SP-Congress Alliance in Uttar Pradesh as she won from the Machhlishahr seat. Contesting against BJP MP Bholanath, Priya Saroj won by a margin of 35,850 votes. Shambhavi Choudhary: A Lok Janata Dal (LJD) candidate from Samastipur Constituency in Bihar, Shambhavi Choudhary defeated JD(U) minister Maheshwar Hazari’s son Sunny Hazari of Congress by a good margin. Shambhavi is the daughter of Nitish Kumar Cabinet Minister in Bihar, Ashok Choudhary and has also earned praises from PM Modi for being the youngest NDA candidate.

A Lok Janata Dal (LJD) candidate from Samastipur Constituency in Bihar, Shambhavi Choudhary defeated JD(U) minister Maheshwar Hazari’s son Sunny Hazari of Congress by a good margin. Shambhavi is the daughter of Nitish Kumar Cabinet Minister in Bihar, Ashok Choudhary and has also earned praises from PM Modi for being the youngest NDA candidate. Sanjana Jatav: Contesting the Lok Sabha Polls from the Bharatpur constituency in Rajasthan, Sanjana Jatav has won by a margin of 51,983 votes and has defeated Ramswaroop Koli of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Married to Kaptan Singh, a police constable of Rajasthan, Sanjana Jadav also fought the Assembly Elections 2023 but had lost by just 409 votes, to Ramesh Khedi of BJP. Sanjana Jatav is 26-years-old.

Speaking of other key candidates of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Rahul Gandhi has won from both the seats – Raebareli and Wayanad by a huge margin, PM Narendra Modi has won from Varanasi for the third consecutive time, Smriti Irani lost to Kishori Lal Sharma in Amethi, Amit Shah won from Gandhinagar and Akhilesh Yadav won from Kannauj.







