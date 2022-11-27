Sunday, November 27, 2022
Meghalaya- Assam Border Firing: Himanta Govt Lifts Travel Restrictions, 6 Days After Violence

An advisory was issued by the Assam Police, asking people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state following the incident on Tuesday.

Assam-Meghalaya Border Firing Update (Photo: Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi)

Guwahati: Six days after being imposed in the aftermath of violence in a disputed area along the inter-state border, the Assam police on Sunday lifted the travel restrictions to Meghalaya.

Vehicles from Assam are now allowed to enter Meghalaya, a senior police officer said. “Wherever necessary, vehicles are being escorted. In other vulnerable areas, police patrolling has been provided,” he said.

An advisory was issued by the Assam Police, asking people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state following the incident on Tuesday.

Violence had broken out at Mukroh village near the disputed border between the two states in West Karbi Anglong district in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam Six people – five tribal villagers from Meghalaya and a forest guard from Assam – were killed due to the clashes




Published Date: November 27, 2022 3:32 PM IST





