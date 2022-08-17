Meghalaya celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, launches indigenous version of National Anthem

The Government of Meghalaya, in association with MyMeG, a program to foster transparency and encourage participatory governance to sustain the speed of development, celebrated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with the launch of indigenous version of the National Anthem ( https://fb.watch/eUYtYW43iS/ ). This anthem also gives confidence to the people of Meghalaya that the State is ranked among the “Better Today” and will emerge as the “Best Tomorrow”.

Made by a group of native musicians and artists, using ethnic and locally used instruments has wowed the audience on the internet. Since its launch on the eve of 76th Independence Day, the anthem has gone viral on the internet and across social media platforms. The anthem captures the progress Meghalaya has made in the past five years, and how the State is ranked on the top of many social parameters across various sectors.

The video of the anthem, which also shows Chief Minister of Meghalaya Shri. Conrad K. Sangma on the screen, along with native people from various regions of the State, highlights the social development Meghalaya has witnessed. The State, in the past five years has formed 41000+ self-help groups which help make women’s lives better and are also a significant contributor to the GSDP of Meghalaya. To cater to the needs of expecting and new mothers, the State Government has constructed 80 transit homes, and have also added 150 medical vehicles.

Also showcased in the anthem video is the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS), which provides a cover of up to INR 5 lakhs per family and has reached 4.7 lakh households. Chief Minister’s pet scheme FOCUS, aimed at providing input subsidy of INR 5000 to farmers groups in the State, is filmed along with other achievements. Other key schemes and benefits showcased in the video are, INR 1600 cr investment made into tourism infrastructure; launch of 185 new collective marketing centers; building national & international markets linkage for domestic products; creation of higher education infrastructure in every district; construction of 2 kms of rural roads per day; connecting Shillong to 8 cities in India with 250+ flights per week, etc., are few of the highlights.

Music arrangements for the video was made by Meban Lyngdoh and Ribor Mb, while the music artists include Benedict Hynniewta (flute), Mebanlamphang Lyngdoh (duitara), Ksing Shynrang, Bom, Kynshaw, Dymphong, Mieng Pioustian Marak (dama), and Chigring.