National

Meghalaya Police’s Unique Advisory Leaves Internet In Splits. Know Why

admin
60Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 2 Second


Meghalaya Police Department Advisory on New Year Eve: As 2022 witnessed its last sunset of the year on Saturday, the Meghalaya Police Department issued a citizen advisory on how to celebrate the New Year safely.

Meghalaya Police Department, new year's eve 2022, happy new year 2023, new year wishes 2023, new year wishes, happy new year, new year 2023, happy new year 2023 wishes, holi 2023, 2023, new year, new year quotes, holi, happy new year 2023 images, new year's eve, new year shayari, happy new year 2023 shayari, happy new year wishes, last day of the year quotes, vaikunta ekadasi 2023, happy new year 2023 background, new year's eve 2023, new zealand time, new year 2023 wishes, diwali, 2023 happy new year,Meghalaya Police,New Year's Eve celebrations,Facebook post,New Year
Meghalaya Police’s Unique Advisory Leaves Internet In Splits.(Photo Credit: FacebookMeghalaya Police)

Meghalaya Police Department Advisory on New Year Eve: As 2022 witnessed its last sunset of the year on Saturday, the Meghalaya Police Department issued a citizen advisory on how to celebrate the New Year safely. The Officials have asked people not to drink and drive and to refrain from committing traffic violations while attending any celebratory events. The Meghalaya police department took to Facebook and shared a creative photo with the text, “This new year’s eve, we have open (behind the) bars.”

On this #NYE2023, don’t end up on the other side of the bar(s)!  Celebrate responsibly, don’t drink and drive. #CelebrateWithSafety  CMO Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma LR Bishnoi,” reads the caption alongside the post.

Check Meghalaya Police Department Advisory Here 

The creative Facebook post has been received well by the Netizens. While some Netizens have shared the difficulties they have to face on New Year’s Eve. “I’ve witnessed several times that the one-way road in Shillong became two-ways mostly after 9pm, which definitely put the travellers at high risk. eg. Polo to city dhaba junction, DC Office to SP office junction, Civil to Barik, etc. is this allowed? if not what mechanism will you use to tap the defaulters. if it is allowed then please issue a public notification so that the general public be made aware. Moreover, two wheelers overtaking the wrong side is a common trend these days that the ethics of driving and riding have completely disappeared,” wrote one Facebook user.

“Good initiative,” commented another user. “Is the Meghalaya Police laying a trap? The words “behind the” are too small to notice,” expressed the third user.




Published Date: December 31, 2022 7:38 PM IST



Updated Date: December 31, 2022 7:50 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories