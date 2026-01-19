Midwest retailer continues to provide healthcare solutions that fit seamlessly into customers’ livesGRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan.19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Meijer today announced a new partnership with a leading virtual-first healthcare platform, WellSync, to provide customers with easy, affordable access to virtual healthcare services for common conditions. Through WellSync, Meijer customers can receive treatment for everyday health concerns, such as cold, flu, allergies, hair loss, and other conditions, all from the comfort of their own home. The service costs $29.99 per visit, requires no insurance, and can be accessed through the Meijer website or its pharmacy app. “We’re focused on making healthcare simple and convenient for our customers,” said Don Sanderson, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Meijer. “As a one-stop shop, this new virtual care option helps our customers stay healthy year-round.” The virtual visits are conducted by board-certified healthcare professionals, providing patients with personalized care and treatment recommendations. Meijer and WellSync are dedicated to removing barriers for those who may struggle with traditional access to healthcare settings, whether due to busy schedules, transportation challenges, or other limitations. This initiative aligns with Meijer’s ongoing mission to support community well-being and make healthcare more accessible for everyone. Meijer customers interested in WellSync can reach the service in the following ways:
- Online: Visit meijer.com/shopping/services/pharmacy.html and select Virtual Care to get started.
- Meijer App: Open the app, navigate to Pharmacy, and tap the Virtual Care tile for fast access.
- Text: Simply text “Care” to 75049 to access the service on your mobile device.
