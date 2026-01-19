Midwest retailer continues to provide healthcare solutions that fit seamlessly into customers’ lives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.

Jan.19, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — Meijer today announced a new partnership with a leading virtual-first healthcare platform, WellSync, to provide customers with easy, affordable access to virtual healthcare services for common conditions. Through WellSync, Meijer customers can receive treatment for everyday health concerns, such as cold, flu, allergies, hair loss, and other conditions, all from the comfort of their own home. The service costs $29.99 per visit, requires no insurance, and can be accessed through the Meijer website or its pharmacy app. “We’re focused on making healthcare simple and convenient for our customers,” said Don Sanderson, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Meijer. “As a one-stop shop, this new virtual care option helps our customers stay healthy year-round.” The virtual visits are conducted by board-certified healthcare professionals, providing patients with personalized care and treatment recommendations. Meijer and WellSync are dedicated to removing barriers for those who may struggle with traditional access to healthcare settings, whether due to busy schedules, transportation challenges, or other limitations. This initiative aligns with Meijer’s ongoing mission to support community well-being and make healthcare more accessible for everyone. Meijer customers interested in WellSync can reach the service in the following ways:Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visitingWellSync is a leading virtual care platform designed to make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and convenient. Through partnerships with retailers and pharmacies, WellSync connects patients with licensed providers for treatment of common conditions, all from the comfort of home. SOURCE Meijer