Memorandum of Understanding between The National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics, Zonal Campus: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Shillong and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

The National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), with its Zonal Campuses in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Patna, and Shillong, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday, 16th August 2024. This MoU aims to foster cooperation and collaboration in various areas including capacity building, research, policy assistance, consulting, and other relevant activities.

NACIN, the training arm of the CBIC, is responsible for providing training to Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) officers in GST, Customs and other indirect taxes. The ICAI, through its GST & Indirect Taxes Committee, plays a pivotal role in disseminating GST knowledge and building capacity through technical publications, GST newsletters, live webcasts, e-learning modules, courses, conferences, and other programs. By partnering with NACIN to extend technical support for the capacity building of GST officers, ICAI is contributing significantly to nation-building efforts.

Strengthening the skills of GST officers, Customs and Indirect Taxes Officers through this collaboration will enhance their effectiveness and improve the efficiency of tax administration, ultimately benefiting taxpayers.

Sh. Rajendra Singh, Principal Additional Director General of NACIN, Kolkata, signed the MoU on behalf of NACIN’s Zonal campuses in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Patna, and Shillong in the presence of Joint Director NACIN Ms. Mini Chowdhury and Mr Rohit Khare. He expressed that ICAI, with its extensive experience and profound expertise in the field of accounting and taxation, will play a pivotal role in equipping GST officers with the advanced skills and insights necessary to navigate the complexities of GST.

CA. Sushil Kumar Goyal, Chairman of the GST & Indirect Taxes Committee at ICAI, remarked that ICAI have good resource of trainees having practical knowledge and provides updated technical materials, so can provide full support to NACINs. CA. (Dr.) Debashish Mitra, Past President of ICAI, was also present at the MoU exchange ceremony and portrait the ICAI figure and explained 360 degree working of ICAI. On behalf of ICAI, MoU was signed by CA Jai Batra, Secretary, ICAI.