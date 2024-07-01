Men, Breaking Up With Women Might Lead To 10 Year Jail, Says BNS

Home

(Representational image: www.pexels.com)

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 69: The new Criminal Laws, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have replaced the archaic IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act on Monday, July 1.

There are many provisions in the new laws, and they have been and are still being dissected and scrutinised by legal experts. The offences against women and children, murder and offences against the State have been given precedence in the new law.

One of the provisions, Section 69 of the BNS, caters exclusively to women and their social security. Under this, instances of false promises of marriage and cases such as abandonment of women after making sexual relations on the false promise of marriage have been addressed in Section 69.

Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita says, “Whoever, by deceitful means or by making promises to marry to a woman without any intention of fulfilling the same, and has sexual intercourse with her, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years and shall also be liable to fine.”

This part has got many rattled who are apprehensive about what this section would lead to.

Seasoned journalist Rajdeep Sardesai posted on X: “Section 69 of new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita says: Whoever, by deceitful means or by making promise to marry to a woman without any intention of fulfilling the same, and has sexual intercourse with her, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years and shall also be liable to fine. Just think of what this one section could do to relationships: you break up with your partner, she can then accuse you of deceit, and you could face 10 year imprisonment. Crazily dangerous: hope someone reviews it and ensures adequate safeguards! Which world are we living in?? Breaking up is NOT a crime!!”

Section 69 of new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita says: Whoever, by deceitful means or by making promise to marry to a woman without any intention of fulfilling the same, and has sexual intercourse with her, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may… — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 23, 2023

