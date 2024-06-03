Men of Platinum: Your Playbook for Cricket Game Day Style

As the a new cricketing season dawns, it calls for both passion and panache! As you cheer on your favourite team, upgrade your game-day look with statement pieces from the latest Men of Platinum collection. Crafted from one of the world’s most precious and rare metals, platinum is found only in select locations across the globe, making it a truly exclusive choice. Its sleekness and durability make it the perfect match for high-energy style.

Whether you’re cheering from the stands, meeting up with friends to watch the game together, or catching a screening of the match at your nearest sports bar, platinum jewellery can add a touch of sophistication and panache to your ensemble. From sleek chains and bold wristwear to statement rings, platinum jewellery pieces accentuate your look with modern elegance and understated charm.

The latest collection from Men of Platinum offers a variety of pieces across neckwear, wristwear and rings that seek inspiration from global trends in men’s jewellery. Crafted from 95% pure platinum, each design can be paired with a variety of outfits and styled in multiple ways. True to platinum’s inherent qualities, the collection features clean, bold lines and distinctive emblems, crests in solid forms, and aerodynamic elements along with intricate details, incisions, and embellishments.

The natural white of platinum complements any attire, exuding understated luxury. Make a stylish statement on game day with statement pieces from Men of Platinum, reflecting your passion for cricket and impeccable sense of style while showcasing the rarity and preciousness of this one-of-a-kind metal.

Men of Platinum’s latest collection is available in leading jewellery retail stores across the country. Here are some statement pieces that will definitely make you stand out, as you cheer for your favourite team this cricketing season:

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Platinum Wristwear – Sleek Sophistication with a Modern Twist

Elevate your game-day style with Men of Platinum’s latest range of wristwear, featuring a captivating array of designs that seamlessly blend modern elegance with solid form. This versatile collection showcases chain-linked bracelets that exude a bold, contemporary charm, sleek cuff bracelets that epitomize minimalist sophistication, kadas with a modern twist and statement pieces adorned with unique designs, intricate incisions, and eye-catching embellishments.

Whether you’re pairing your platinum wristwear with a smart tee for a casual, yet refined look or elevating your ensemble with a crisp shirt and chinos, these pieces are the perfect accessories to make a stylish statement as you head to the nearest sports bar to catch the game with your crew.

Platinum Chains – Sleek Statements for the Modern Man

Platinum chains from this exquisite Men of Platinum collection, are bold but understated. They are moulded to precision with intricately cut links – perfect to make a lasting impression. Whether you choose a minimalist a chain with crisp & clean lines or a two-toned piece with hints of rose gold, wear these chains with your jerseys, polo tees and denims and you are sure to ace your match day fashion game as you head to the stadium and watch the action unfold live!

Platinum Rings – Precision-Crafted, Perfectly Suited

Discover the perfect finishing touch for any ensemble with Men of Platinum’s latest collection of exquisitely crafted rings. This stunning range offers a wide array of choices to suit your unique personality. Make a bold statement with oversized rings that command attention, or opt for the classic elegance of signet rings, adorned with intricate detailing and meticulous craftsmanship.

For those who dare to be different, the collection also features rings with vibrant colored enamel, adding a pop of color and a touch of avant-garde style to your look. Take your IPL game-day fashion to the next level by choosing a colored ring that matches your favorite team’s jersey, creating a perfect fusion of sports enthusiasm and fashion-forward styling. With Men of Platinum’s ring collection, you can effortlessly express your individuality, whether you’re cheering from the stands or celebrating with friends at the after-party.

Please visit for more information https://menofplatinum.com/

ABOUT PLATINUM GUILD INTERNATIONAL (PGI)

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of

China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results. Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery. PGI’s consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum’s unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

PURITY ASSURANCE PROGRAM

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt Ltd to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country’s first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India. Under Platinum Guild India’s quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped ‘Pt950’ and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.