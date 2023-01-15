Home

Uttar Pradesh

Caught On Cam: Men Thrash Noida Shopkeeper Over Refusal Of Replacing Jacket

CCTV footage captured the incident where 2 men thrashed local Noida shopkeeper that left him bleeding.

Noida: Two people hit a shopkeeper in Noida sector 20 market after he refused to replace a jacket that was previously purchased from his shop. A CCTV footage has captured the violent act wherein a man can be seen hitting the shopkeeper, identified as Arosh Nanda, with a stick. He has suffered injuries in the head and is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday when a woman came in the shop to return a jacket that was purchased two months ago and asked for refund of money. The garment shop owner denied to accept it following which the lady threatened him and then two men came and lashed out at him.

” A case has been registered against 2 people for hitting the shopkeeper after he denied to return a previously purchased item. CCTV footage & medical report evidence received, said ADCP Ashutosh Dwivedi. One of the accused has been arrested.

WATCH VIDEO AS MEN HIT NOIDA SHOPKEEPER WITH STICKS

The video was tweeted by news agency ANI and has now gone viral on internet.

#WATCH | 1 person arrested for beating a shopkeeper in Noida sector 20. A case has been registered against 2 people for hitting the shopkeeper after he denied to return a previously purchased item. CCTV footage & medical report evidence received: ADCP Ashutosh Dwivedi pic.twitter.com/AQIQyvdQNX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2023

The video shows how 2 men came in riled up and started hitting Nanda with sticks that left him bleeding. On of the sticks even broke during the act. A bystander had to intervene to put a stop while Nanda tried to move away from behind the counter to save himself.

Brawls over petty issues seem to be on a rise. Yesterday, a man was hit and dragged on a car bonnet for nearly a km after a heated argument over honking. The incident took place in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden areas and was captured by a CCTV camera.



