Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Mental Health Tips: Winter Blues? Try These Effective Mood Buster Tips

Mental Health Tips: As the winter season is already here, we have been spending more time curled up in the blanket binge watching movies or series or just staying glued to our phones.  As we become less active, our mental health  can also suffer. If you are also someone who feels depressed most of the winters, it could probably be due to your lifestyle habits or faulty winter routine. You many feel depressed and anxious all the time. And if untreated it can take a toll on your mental health. So, in this video, we have listed a few mental health tips that will help you beat that winter blues. Watch video.




Published Date: December 14, 2022 8:49 AM IST





