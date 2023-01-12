‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare’ Girl Ayesha is Here With Another Viral Reel

Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs, dances to Badshah’s Players in latest viral video
Viral Video: Remember how a Pakistani girl Ayesha made Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare song viral after she made a dancing reel on it? Now, she’s back with another reel where she can be seen lip-syncing and dancing to Badshah and Karan Aujla’s song Players. And, this video of hers has started going viral now after she shared it on Instagram.
Ayesha shared the video on her Instagram profile with the caption, “Paranda Nai Prada Chahida” and two hashtags #players #trending. The video has garnered nearly a million views within just 24 hours of it being shared online.
WATCH:
Ayesha’s video that is gaining attraction of social media users has also been liked by rapper Badshah now. The video begins with a black and white scene where it shows Ayesha clad in ethnic wear and lip-syncing the song. She then transitions into colored scene in a different western outfit in a few seconds and dances delightfully to the song Players.
Published Date: January 12, 2023 11:18 AM IST
