Mercedes, Audis, BMWs Worth Over 10 Crore Burnt To Ashes In Gurugram; Heres Why

Mercedes, Audis, BMWs Worth Over 10 Crore Burnt To Ashes In Gurugram; Here’s Why

Jaguar, Mercedes, Audis, and BMWs were among the sixteen luxury cars reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out at the Berlin Motor Workshop in Silokhra village, Sector 41 of Gurugram, on Saturday.

Gururam: In heartbreaking news for car enthusiasts, as many as sixteen cars were reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out at a car workshop located in Silokhra village in Sector 41 on Saturday. The furious blaze engulfed the entire workshop, as no employees were present to raise the alarm. The business has suffered massive damage, with the luxury cars destroyed in the fire valued at more than Rs 10 crore. The sixteen luxury cars included

BMWs, Mercedes, Audis, among others.

The flames broke out at the Berlin Motor Workshop around 3 a.m. on Friday and soon spread throughout the entire workshop. Jaguar, Range Rover, Volvo, Ford EcoSport, Mercedes, Audis, BMW, Opel Astra were some of the luxury cars parked in the workshop at the time of the incident. These cars were completely destroyed and reduced to ashes.

Fire Department Responded Immediately

The local fire brigade swiftly moved into action, deploying engines from different firehouses immediately to the scene. But by the time the 11 fire engines arrived, the flames had unfortunately already consumed more than half of the workshop.

4 Hours To Control Massive Fire

It wasn’t until four tedious hours later, around 7 in the morning, that the raging fire was finally tamed. Preliminary investigations hint this might have been a result of a short circuit. However, the fire’s intensity was amplified due to the unfortunate presence of combustible materials and oils within the garage.

Cause Of Fire

The probe is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Some Cars Survived The Fire

Out of 20 luxury cars only five cars in the workshop survived the blaze.











