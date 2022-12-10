Mercury Dips In Bengaluru, Cloudy Sky, Rain For Next Few Days

The city also registered 4.3 mm of rain, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mercury dips in Bengaluru as Cyclone Mandous crosses Tamil Nadu coast (Representative image)

Bengaluru: The mercury in the capital city dropped as cyclone Mandous crossed the coast at Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram on Saturday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 16.8 degrees Celcius. The city also registered 4.3 mm of rain, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Bengaluru HAL Airport area registered a temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius and the Bengaluru International Airport recorded a temperature of 17.0 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning.

According to Met predictions, Bengaluru will likely get more rainfall in the coming days. As per the weather department, heavy rainfall is predicted for December 14. Along with Bengaluru, areas like Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Tumkuru, Davangere and Chitradurga are also likely to receive spells of downpour in the upcoming three days.

AQI in Bengaluru breached the 200-level mark last week and remained in the “poor” category. Air quality is expected to remain poor as long as cloudy conditions persist.

Cyclone Mandous Wreaks Havoc In Tamil Nadu And Andhra Pradesh

The southern states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are reeling from the aftermath of cyclone Mandous. The cyclone made landfall late Friday night at a wind speed of 75km per hour. However, now the cyclone has weakened into a deep depression which has brought respite to the people of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Several areas in Tamil Nadu including the capital Chennai received up to 115 mm of rain. Several areas reported waterlogging issues and high windspeed uprooted many trees across Chennai.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visited and inspected the state emergency operation centre, Chepauk amid the cyclone’s severity. Stalin urged the people to follow the orders of the government and corporate with the government.



