Meril’s ‘Treatment Zaroori Hai’ Campaign Introduces AI-Powered Personalized Videos Featuring MS Dhoni to Boost Patient Awareness

Meril, a leading global medical device company, has launched the second phase of its ‘Treatment Zaroori Hai‘ (TZH) campaign, featuring AI-driven personalized video messages by renowned cricketer MS Dhoni. This innovative approach aims to empower patients to seek timely medical treatment and alleviate fears associated with various therapies. By using AI technology, Meril is making healthcare communication more personalized, urging patients to take proactive steps for their well-being while highlighting the importance of advanced medical solutions.

Brand Ambassador – MS Dhoni

The campaign focuses on a range of conditions and treatments, including heart conditions, joint replacements, bariatric surgeries, and more. It emphasizes that untreated health issues can affect not only the patient but their entire family. The personalized videos including MS Dhoni, aim to motivate patients to overcome their apprehensions and trust the efficacy and safety of advanced medical procedures.

A Personal Touch with AI Technology

The new phase of the TZH campaign integrates AI technology to deliver customized messages, making each patient feel directly addressed by MS Dhoni . This level of personalization creates a more engaging and impactful connection, offering a sense of reassurance that is critical in encouraging patients to pursue necessary medical treatments. The AI-driven videos adapt to various health conditions, ensuring that the messages are relevant to each patients concerns and needs.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The campaign also continues to convey a crucial message that extends beyond the patient-highlighting how untreated health issues affect their loved ones. With the tagline, “Aapki takleef sirf aapki nahi hoti, isiliye treatment zaroori hai” (Your pain is not just yours, that’s why treatment is essential), the campaign strikes a chord with the emotional reality of caregivers and family members who are also impacted by a patients suffering. Meril is also partnering with doctors and hospitals nationwide to advocate for timely treatment. By collaborating with healthcare professionals, Meril aims to raise awareness about advanced treatment options and the benefits of early intervention, which can improve patient outcomes and quality of life.This message has been crafted to resonate deeply with the audience, urging them to take action for the sake of their family’s well-being.

Meril’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Manish Deshmukh, said, “At Meril, our goal has always been to create a healthier world by offering advanced medical solutions. With the ‘Treatment Zaroori Hai’ campaign , we aim to bring a message of hope and courage to patients across the country. By leveraging AI technology and partnering with MS Dhoni, we are making our message more personal and impactful, empowering individuals to take charge of their health.“

Mr. Deshmukh further added, “The involvement of MS Dhoni adds a familiar and trusted voice to the campaign, making it more relatable to a diverse audience. Dhoni’s reputation for resilience and reliability mirrors the confidence Meril wants to instill in patients when considering treatment options.”

A Holistic Approach to Healthcare Communication

The campaign’s message goes beyond medical advice, focusing on the emotional impact of untreated health issues on both patients and their families. From heart conditions like TAVI and joint replacements to treatments such as of Hernia, the campaign aims to debunk myths, alleviate fears, and promote confidence in advanced treatment options. With the help of AI, these messages are crafted to resonate deeply, motivating patients to take proactive steps and consult their doctors.

About Meril

Meril is a leading gobal medical device equipment company, based in India dedicated to improving patient lives by developing and manufacturing advanced medical devices across a range of therapeutic areas, including cardiology, orthopedics, surgical care, and more. With a focus on innovation, Meril’s mission is to address unmet clinical needs and enhance access to advanced healthcare solutions. The company has a global footprint, with a presence in over 158 countries and 35 wholly-owned subsidiaries in key markets such as USA, Brazil, Australia, and across Asia, Africa, and Europe.