Messi to debut in US soccer: Why did Leo choose Inter Miami? How will it change football in America?

Club managing owner Jorge Mas has reportedly revealed to a select group of reporters that Lionel Messi is anticipated to grace the field for his debut with Inter Miami on July 21. The news, as reported by the esteemed Miami Herald, unveils the exciting prospect of Messi’s first appearance in the Leagues Cup opening match against Mexico’s Cruz Azul, set to take place at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
