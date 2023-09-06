MET & HRFI Present The HR Conclave 2023: Deliberating and Discussing the Future of HR Using Artificial Intelligence

MET Institute of Management (MET IOM), in collaboration with the HR Federation of India (HRFI), the nations largest association of HR professionals, proudly hosted its annual HR Conclave in August 2023. This years Conclave centered around the timely theme of the latest disruptions brought about by Artificial Intelligence (AI), encapsulated by the theme – Empowering Employee Experience Through Artificial Intelligence. Drawing a remarkable audience of around 500 HR professionals spanning various industries, the event provided a platform for distinguished HR experts to share their invaluable insights on the fusion of technology and HR practices.

Top notch HR professionals from companies like Jio Platforms, Welspun, KPMG, Darwin Box & more shared the stage with Mr. Pankaj Bhujbal, Hon. Trustee – MET during HR Conclave 2023 at MET Mumbai

The inauguration of the HR Conclave was marked with Mr. Pankaj Bhujbal, Hon. Trustee, Mumbai Educational Trust (MET) illuminating the ceremonial lamp and delivering a thought-provoking discourse on the ever-expanding role of Artificial Intelligence in our daily lives. It was followed by Dr. Swati Lodha, Director, MET Institute of Management who extended a warm welcome to the esteemed panelists and speakers, her address delved into the profound potential of AI in reshaping the landscape of work and enriching the employee journey.

Renowned figures from the industry, including Mr. Sahil Nayar, HR Evangelist, KPMG; Mr. Shrikant Vadapalli, Head of Capability, Jio Platforms; Mr. Anindito De, AI Technology Practice Head, WIPRO; Mr. Da Sachin Sharma, Chief Brand/Creative Officer, Mobilla; and Ms. Ankita Rudra, HR Program Specialist, Tata Tele Business, lent their expertise to unravel the intricate relationship between HR and AI. Their guidance assisted attendees in decoding the convergence of HR and technology, shedding light on innovative approaches for leveraging technology to streamline recruitment processes, facilitate career advancement, and foster employee development.

The culmination of the HR Conclave featured a stimulating panel discussion, graced by distinguished participants – Mr. Amit Batra, Program Manager, TCS Corporate Marketing Research & Advisory; Ms. Rajni Khurana, Executive Director & Head of HR, Indospace; Mr. Jonathan Dsouza, Chief Human Resources Officer, Welspun One Logistics Park; and Dr. Farida Virani, Professor, MET Institute of Management. Leading the discourse was the accomplished Ms. Kalpana Bansal, Solution Head for Talent and AI, Darwin Box. The panel deliberated on the multifaceted applications of AI, with a specific focus on content summarization, classification, and sentiment analysis. The discourse also explored the nexus between an organizations digital maturity and the efficacy of Generative AI.

Notably, the HR Conclave 2023 showcased a significant milestone for MET Institute of Management, Mumbai in the realm of sustainability and climate change with the introduction of the Climate Clock. Crafted by the ingenious MMS students of MET Mumbai in collaboration with IIT Bombay, this innovative creation serves as a visual reminder of the urgency and significance of addressing climate change.

The HR Conclave, with its profound discussions, enlightening panels, and impactful initiatives, stands as a testament to unwavering commitment of MET Institute of Management, Mumbai to advancing HR practices in the age of AI and technology.

