Meta Horizon World is Losing Users and Remains Largely Unexplored

Meta news video: Meta is struggling with numbers, nearly a year after the rebranding. Horizon Worlds, a flagship product of Meta has faltered to take off. Meta’s virtual reality (VR)-based social app is reportedly finding it hard to hit its target monthly active users. The app is struggling on other fronts as well, including user retention rate and quality issues. In February, the app hit 300,000 users. It has only around 200,000 monthly active users at the moment. Meta’s Horizon Worlds has over 10,000 worlds. 50% of users reportedly only visit about 9% of spaces. Most worlds are not even visited once. Horizon Worlds has been losing users steadily since spring. The company’s shares have already taken a beating in the market, losing $700 billion in value since last September.Also Read – Meta Added To Russia’s List Of ‘Extremist And Terrorist’ Organisations

Written By: Keshav Mishra

