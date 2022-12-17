Meta To Shut Down Its ‘Super’ Live-Streaming Platform In 2023

In a statement, Meta said the time has come to bid goodbye to Super, a live-streaming platform for influencers developed by the company in 2020.

Meta said it had hoped to create a virtual meet-and-greet experience that was similar to what users experience at a real-life event like VidCon or Comic-Con, reports TechCrunch.

New Delhi: Are more layoffs expected at Meta? This comes as Meta said it is shutting down its cameo-like app Super on February 15 in 2023. In a statement, Meta said the time has come to bid goodbye to Super, a live-streaming platform for influencers developed by the company in 2020. This means employees or teams who worked for the app Super may lose their jobs. However, Meta has not yet confirmed any reports on more layoffs and an official announcement is expected. Super will not be officially shut down until February. However, users won’t be unable to create new events during this time.

“What we found we’d created, however, was a much greater opportunity for creators and fans to connect in fun and exciting ways. We saw creators and fans raise funds for good causes, launch a new set of books, test drive new jokes for standup routines, and even play trivia against one another. It was amazing to see the joy and creativity in each new Super event. Sadly, however, the time has come for us to say goodbye,” the company said, news agency IANS was quoted as saying in the report.

Meta said it had hoped to create a virtual meet-and-greet experience that was similar to what users experience at a real-life event like VidCon or Comic-Con, reports TechCrunch.

Super joins a long list of experiments and apps that have been shut down by Meta earlier. Earlier this week, Meta reportedly shut down its Connectivity division almost 10 years after launching the initiative.

In October, the company announced to shut down its newsletter product called Bulletin for creators and writers by early 2023, while, in August, it shut down Quest 1 virtual reality (VR) headset support for ‘Population: One’, its popular battle-royale game set in VR.



