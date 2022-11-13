Meta Twitter Lay Off Here s How Employees Can Be Financially Ready For Unexpected Job Cuts 5 Point Guide

In the wake of Twitter, Meta lay-offs, here is a 5-point guide on how to be prepared for unexpected job loss.

Twitter laid off more than 7000 employees last week.

5 Points On How To Be Prepared For Job Cuts: The last two weeks have caused ripples in the techie world as Twitter and Meta fire thousands of employees in the blink of an eye. Twitter, under its new boss Elon Musk, handed pink slips to many of its employees, followed by Meta. In India too, the country’s largest ed-tech company Byju’s announced job cuts. As per reports, there is more to come in the next few months. Even though such situations cannot be avoided, it is extremely important to be financially prepared to avoid the burden that comes with uncertainty of events such as these.

HERE IS A 5-POINT GUIDE ON HOW TO BE FINANCIALLY PREPARED FOR SUDDEN JOB LOSS:

SOS FUNDS:

Keep at least 6 months to one year’s income aside as an emergency or SOS fund. In the case of an unexpected job loss, you can at least depend on this money to survive the next few months till you find another job. Ideally, the money should be kept somewhere accessible like liquid funds or saving accounts so that it can be easily withdrawn at the time of need.

HEALTH INSURANCE:

Relying entirely on company’s health insurance is not a good idea as the benefits of the scheme can be accrued by you only till you are part of the company. So if there is a health emergency when you are out of work, then you will have to pay the bill from your pocket, which will further enhance your financial stress. Hence, it is always advisable to opt for personal health insurance for you and your family.

CAREFUL BUDGETING:

Since financial resources are already strained, it is extremely essential that expenses are tracked carefully and are within the budget set aside. It is also a good practice to revise the monthly budget from time to time. There are a few things that cannot be avoided like food, utility bills, EMIs etc. Track those and then accordingly decide on your monthly expenses.

CUT NON-ESSENTIAL EXPENSES:

When there is regular income, you should always set aside money for savings, recreational activities and also optional expenses like eating out, catching a movie at the cinema, magazine subscriptions, etc. But, you should try to completely eliminate such expenses during an emergency.

TAKE LOANS ONLY IF ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY:

Avoid taking a personal loan or a loan against your credit card until it is absolutely necessary. These loans might seem like a relatively easy way to get out of money troubles in the short term, but their interest rate is extremely high.



