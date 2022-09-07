MetricStream Awarded Bronze Stevie Award for ESGRC SaaS by 2022 International Business Awards

MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC), announced today it has been awarded the Bronze Stevie Award for its Environmental, Social, Governance, Risk and Complianceâ¯(ESGRC) SaaS in the New Product Awards category as part of the 19th Annual International Business Awards. MetricStream’s ESGRC SaaSâ¯enables a simplified and streamlined approach toward measuring and meeting organizational and disclosure requirements relating to ESG.

Built on theâ¯industry leadingâ¯MetricStream GRC Platform, MetricStream’s ESGRC SaaS enables organizations to defineâ¯and manageâ¯ESG standards,â¯frameworks, and disclosure requirements. ESGRC is designed to drive sustainable growth for organizations, allowing them the insight they need to align capital allocations with measurable ESG practices. The software’s centralized risk repository enablesâ¯organizationsâ¯to manage ESG-related risks and perform various assessments acrossâ¯business units andâ¯suppliers. Identified ESG issues can be trackedâ¯and remediated automatically by leveraging AI-powered engines that classifyâ¯andâ¯recommend remedial actions.

“Many organizations strive to balance profit with purpose, reduce their carbon footprint and improve their social programs,” said Manu Gopeendran, Senior Vice President Marketing, MetricStream. “ESGRC enables leaders to set goals based on tangible metrics and make more strategic business decisions.”

“MetricStream ESGRC stood out to the judges as they recognized the business value and ‘huge‘ impact this product can make by embedding advanced environmental and social initiatives in an organization’s DNA.”

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, October 15 – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines – BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC – are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe.

More information is available at www.metricstream.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.