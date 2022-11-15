Tuesday, November 15, 2022
HomeNationalMexico Name Forward Raul Jimenez In FIFA World Cup 2022 Squad
National

Mexico Name Forward Raul Jimenez In FIFA World Cup 2022 Squad

admin
By admin
0
83


Mexico will begin their World Cup campaign against Poland on November 22 before meeting Argentina and Saudi Arabia in other group stage matches.

FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup News, FIFA World Cup Updates, FIFA World Cup Pics, FIFA World Cup Teams, Mexico for FIFA World Cup, Mexico on FIFA World Cup, Raul Jimenez, Raul Jimenez News, Raul Jimenez Updates, Raul Jimenez Pics, Raul Jimenez Latest news, Raul Jimenez Latest Updates, Raul Jimenez Pics, Raul Jimenez, FIFA 2022, Mexico FIFA Squad, Mexico FIFA World Cup Squad
Mexico Name Forward Raul Jimenez In FIFA World Cup 2022 Squad

Mexico City: Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez has been named in Mexico’s squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite uncertainty over his fitness.

The 31-year-old has been limited to just four games this season for the Premier League club due to knee and groin injuries. As expected, the 26-man squad includes Ajax right-back Jorge Sanchez, Napoli forward Hirving Lozano and veteran goalkeepers Guillermo Ochoa and Alfredo Talavera.

Manager Gerardo Martino also called up 36-year-old Real Betis midfielder Andres Guardado, who will take part in his fifth World Cup, reports Xinhua.

But there was no place for Mexico’s all-time leading scorer, Javier Hernandez, who was overlooked despite scoring 19 goals across all competitions for LA Galaxy this year.

Mexico will begin their World Cup campaign against Poland on November 22 before meeting Argentina and Saudi Arabia in other group stage matches.

Martino’s men will conclude their preparations for the tournament with friendlies against Iraq on November 8 and Sweden on November 16.

El Tri have been eliminated in the round of 16 at each of the past seven editions of the World Cup dating back to 1994.

Mexico squad:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Alfredo Talavera (Juarez), Rodolfo Cota (Leon);

Defenders: Jorge Sanchez (Ajax Amsterdam), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Nestor Araujo (America), Johan Vasquez (US Cremonese), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk), Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo (all Monterrey);

Midfielders: Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Edson Alvarez (Ajax Amsterdam), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Carlos Rodriguez, Uriel Antuna (both Cruz Azul);

Forwards: Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Henry Martin (America), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara).

With IANS Inputs




Published Date: November 15, 2022 10:37 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
IPL 2023 Auction: Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings
Next article
5 Vitamin Deficiencies That Lead to Itchy And Flaky Skin
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

NEWS
National

Mexico Name Forward Raul Jimenez In FIFA World Cup 2022 Squad

admin
By admin
0
83


Mexico will begin their World Cup campaign against Poland on November 22 before meeting Argentina and Saudi Arabia in other group stage matches.

FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup News, FIFA World Cup Updates, FIFA World Cup Pics, FIFA World Cup Teams, Mexico for FIFA World Cup, Mexico on FIFA World Cup, Raul Jimenez, Raul Jimenez News, Raul Jimenez Updates, Raul Jimenez Pics, Raul Jimenez Latest news, Raul Jimenez Latest Updates, Raul Jimenez Pics, Raul Jimenez, FIFA 2022, Mexico FIFA Squad, Mexico FIFA World Cup Squad
Mexico Name Forward Raul Jimenez In FIFA World Cup 2022 Squad

Mexico City: Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez has been named in Mexico’s squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite uncertainty over his fitness.

The 31-year-old has been limited to just four games this season for the Premier League club due to knee and groin injuries. As expected, the 26-man squad includes Ajax right-back Jorge Sanchez, Napoli forward Hirving Lozano and veteran goalkeepers Guillermo Ochoa and Alfredo Talavera.

Manager Gerardo Martino also called up 36-year-old Real Betis midfielder Andres Guardado, who will take part in his fifth World Cup, reports Xinhua.

But there was no place for Mexico’s all-time leading scorer, Javier Hernandez, who was overlooked despite scoring 19 goals across all competitions for LA Galaxy this year.

Mexico will begin their World Cup campaign against Poland on November 22 before meeting Argentina and Saudi Arabia in other group stage matches.

Martino’s men will conclude their preparations for the tournament with friendlies against Iraq on November 8 and Sweden on November 16.

El Tri have been eliminated in the round of 16 at each of the past seven editions of the World Cup dating back to 1994.

Mexico squad:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Alfredo Talavera (Juarez), Rodolfo Cota (Leon);

Defenders: Jorge Sanchez (Ajax Amsterdam), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Nestor Araujo (America), Johan Vasquez (US Cremonese), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk), Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo (all Monterrey);

Midfielders: Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Edson Alvarez (Ajax Amsterdam), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Carlos Rodriguez, Uriel Antuna (both Cruz Azul);

Forwards: Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Henry Martin (America), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara).

With IANS Inputs




Published Date: November 15, 2022 10:37 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
IPL 2023 Auction: Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings
Next article
5 Vitamin Deficiencies That Lead to Itchy And Flaky Skin
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677