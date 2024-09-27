MGM Healthcare Expands Footprint to Visakhapatnam with Acquisition of Seven Hills Hospital

MGM Healthcare, one of India’s leading healthcare institutions, proudly announces its expansion into Visakhapatnamwith the acquisition of the renowned Seven Hills Hospital, now rebranded as “MGM Seven Hills Hospital.” This marks MGM Healthcare’s second major acquisition of the year, following its recent acquisition/ addition of MGM Malar Hospital in Adyar, Chennai.

Dr. Prashant Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare addressing the media

This strategic move signifies MGM Healthcares commitment to bringing cutting-edge, affordable healthcare services to emerging markets across India, with a focus on establishing itself as the most accessible healthcare provider in the country. Visakhapatnam, a fast-growing city with significant healthcare needs, presents an ideal location for MGM Healthcares latest venture, which allows the institution to extend its high-quality patient care to the eastern coast of India.

The new logo of MGM Seven Hills was unveiled by Dr. Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare in the presence of Wing Commander M.K. Bose, CEO of MGM Seven Hills Hospital. The new logo embodies MGM Healthcare’s guiding principle, “Doing More Better,” symbolizing the institution’s mission to transform the legacy of Seven Hills Hospital into a state-of-the-art healthcare destination in the heart of Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the media, Dr. Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare, said, “This acquisition not only represents an expansion of our footprint but also reinforces our commitment to providing world-class healthcare in underserved regions. By integrating modern medical technology and advanced treatments with the longstanding legacy of Seven Hills Hospital, we are poised to offer an unparalleled healthcare experience to the people of Visakhapatnam and from the neighboring states of Telangana, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

He further added, “Seven Hills has been a cornerstone of healthcare in Visakhapatnam for decades. We are honored to carry forward its legacy by enhancing the hospital’s services with MGM’s expertise while retaining the compassionate spirit that has defined this institution for years. MGM Seven Hills Hospital represents our commitment to Visakhapatnam, a promise to deliver affordable, personalized care with compassion, ensuring every patient receives the best possible treatment.”

Unveiling of the new logo of MGM Healthcare Seven Hills

The newly restructured MGM Seven Hills will feature state-of-the-art medical infrastructure, including advanced critical care units (CCUs), intensive care units (ICUs), a modern cath lab, a 128-slice CT scanner, a 1.5 Tesla MRI, and modular operation theatres (OTs). More than 100 doctors and 700 healthcare professionals will support the hospital, offering comprehensive care for complex medical conditions with meticulous attention and care.

In addition to providing curative healthcare, MGM Seven Hills will also focus on preventive healthcare at the community level. Through health camps, awareness drives, and outreach programs, MGM Healthcare aims to promote a healthier society in Visakhapatnam, striving to be not just a treatment provider but a trusted health partner in the region.

With this expansion, MGM Healthcare continues its mission to make high-quality healthcare affordable and accessible to all, positioning itself as the healthcare chain of choice in India.

About MGM Seven Hills

MGM Seven hills a part of the MGM Healthcare Group is located on a sprawling campus at Rockdale Layout on Waltair Main Road, the 11-floor facility encompasses 200,000 sq. ft. of built-up area. The hospital features 300 beds and a dedicated team of over 100 doctors. MGM Seven Hills Hospital provides preventive and curative care across all major specialties, including cardiac care, emergency and critical care, medical and gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, cosmetic care, neurology and neurosurgery, and organ transplantation. MGM Seven Hills Hospital also features an in-house nursing college and training facility accredited by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

About MGM Healthcare

Born out of a need for altruism, MGM Healthcare is obsessed with bettering patient experiences and improving clinical outcomes through expertise, passion and technology. The manifestation of this dedication to superlative health-caring is a state-of-the-art hospital on Nelson Manickam Road having 400 beds, 50 out-patient consultation rooms, over 100 critical care beds, 250+ Doctors, 12 Centers of excellence, 30+ Clinical Departments, 12 state-of-the-art Operating Theatres and 24 x 7 comprehensive Emergency Care. Here, a host of eminent surgeons and physicians wield a potent combination of skill and cutting edge technology to elevate care and outcomes to new levels. MGM Healthcare is the first hospital in Asia with the highest rated USGBC LEED Platinum-certified Green Hospital. MGM Healthcare Group operates two multi-specialty hospitals-MGM Healthcare on Nelson Manickam Road and MGM Malar in Adyar-as well as MGM Cancer Institute an exclusive cancer care hospital in Chennai, further solidifying its position as a leader in healthcare.