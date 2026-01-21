PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA), the nation’s leading post-acute group purchasing organization (GPO) and pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), and the first Medicare Part D Reimbursement Network in the Long-Term Care (LTC) Pharmacy market, announced an agreement with Express Scripts, a leading national pharmacy benefit services provider, to build upon their previously announced three-year contract and recent agreement to address dispensing fee levels to reflect the impact of Maximum Fair Price (MFP) based reimbursement for drugs included as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This new agreement includes a joint commitment to implement a new enhanced reimbursement model and is designed to deliver value to LTC pharmacies and facilities; while ensuring patients have access to the care they need to manage complex conditions. These enhancements are projected to be introduced later this year and come at a time when LTC pharmacies serving some of the nation’s most medically complex patients continue to face increasing pressure to sustain the highest level of patient care and support amidst a challenging healthcare environment. Key benefits to MHA Member LTC Pharmacies anticipated under this new framework include:
- Improved predictability and transparency
- Greater business stability
- Progressive consideration of needs associated with various settings of care
- Increased focus on LTC Pharmacy patient health outcomes funded by Plan Sponsors
- Better alignment with both CMS direction and plan sponsor objectives
