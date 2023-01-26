National

Michael Clarkes Commentary Panel Replacements For India Vs Australia Series Revealed

admin
28Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 38 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Michael Clarke’s Commentary Panel Replacements For India Vs Australia Series Revealed

According to reports, Mark Waugh, Mitchell Johnson and Aaron Finch will be replacing Michael Clarke as commentators during Australia’s tour of India 2023.

Australia's tour of India 2023, IND vs AUS Test series, IND vs AUS ODIs, IND vs AUS commentary panel, who will replace Michael Clarke as in IND vs AUS series, IND vs AUS live score, IND vs AUS live streaming, IND vs AUS cricket series, Mark Waugh, Mitchell Johnson, Aaron Finch, Cricket news, BCCI,
(From L) Aaron Finch, Michael Clarke, Mitchell Johnson, Mark Waugh.

New Delhi: Mark Waugh, Mitchell Johnson and Aaron Finch are reportedly be replacing Michael Clarke for the commentary duties during Australia’s tour of India that starts next month with the first Test in Nagpur on February 9.

According to reports in The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald, Waugh will accompany Matthew Hayden as Australian commentators for the opening two Tests against India in Nagpur and Delhi.

Former pacer Johnson will replace Waugh for the third and fourth Tests in Dharamshala and Ahmedabad. During the ODI series, that starts on March 17, Johnson is likely to be joined by Aaron Finch.

Finch, who has retired from ODIs last year, is currently leading Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League. Clarke was removed by the BCCI from his commentary panel after a video of the former Australian captain can be heard pleading innocence to his girlfriend after being accused of having an affair with his ex.

In the video, it was also claimed that Clarke was planning to join his ex-girlfriend in India during the India vs Australia series. Meanwhile, the Australians are set to spend five days in Bengaluru for training ahead of the first Test in Nagpur.




Published Date: January 26, 2023 12:08 PM IST



Updated Date: January 26, 2023 12:19 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories