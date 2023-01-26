Michael Clarkes Commentary Panel Replacements For India Vs Australia Series Revealed
According to reports, Mark Waugh, Mitchell Johnson and Aaron Finch will be replacing Michael Clarke as commentators during Australia’s tour of India 2023.
New Delhi: Mark Waugh, Mitchell Johnson and Aaron Finch are reportedly be replacing Michael Clarke for the commentary duties during Australia’s tour of India that starts next month with the first Test in Nagpur on February 9.
According to reports in The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald, Waugh will accompany Matthew Hayden as Australian commentators for the opening two Tests against India in Nagpur and Delhi.
Former pacer Johnson will replace Waugh for the third and fourth Tests in Dharamshala and Ahmedabad. During the ODI series, that starts on March 17, Johnson is likely to be joined by Aaron Finch.
Finch, who has retired from ODIs last year, is currently leading Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League. Clarke was removed by the BCCI from his commentary panel after a video of the former Australian captain can be heard pleading innocence to his girlfriend after being accused of having an affair with his ex.
In the video, it was also claimed that Clarke was planning to join his ex-girlfriend in India during the India vs Australia series. Meanwhile, the Australians are set to spend five days in Bengaluru for training ahead of the first Test in Nagpur.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 12:08 PM IST
Updated Date: January 26, 2023 12:19 PM IST
