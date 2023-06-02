Michael Jordan’s iconic sweat-stained jersey to be auctioned off, expected to fetch ₹5 crore

Michael Jordan’s iconic sweat-stained jersey, worn during a practice session at the 1992 Olympic Games, is set to go up for auction, with experts estimating it could fetch anywhere between $400,000 and $600,000 (nearly ₹5 crore).

This cherished white jersey, adorned with red, white and blue trim, proudly displays the ‘USA Basketball’ emblem on the front, serving as a highly coveted piece of memorabilia for both collectors and basketball enthusiasts. Adding to its allure, the jersey bears the signature of the basketball legend himself.

The upcoming auction, titled “Julien’s Auctions Sports Legends”, will feature this remarkable item alongside a wide array of other sports-related treasures. The event is scheduled to take place from June 23 to 25 in Beverly Hills, California.

The 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona hold significant historical value in the world of basketball as it marked the inaugural participation of professional NBA players in the competition. This led to the formation of the iconic US basketball team known as the “Dream Team”, comprised legendary players such as Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. Dominating the tournament, the team secured the gold medal for the United States with ease.

Beyond its association with the basketball icon and the historic Dream Team, this jersey holds an added layer of significance. Proceeds from the auction, including the sale of the sweat-stained jersey, will be donated to support a centre for women and children’s health in Nairobi, Kenya. This charitable aspect further enhances the value of this highly sought-after item.

Apart from Michael Jordan’s jersey, the auction boasts an impressive collection of sports memorabilia, featuring items from other sporting greats like Kobe Bryant, Floyd Mayweather, Diego Maradona, Babe Ruth and Rafael Nadal.

One notable piece is a grass-stained football jersey worn by the legendary Brazilian footballer, Pele, during a match in 1971. This jersey holds immense sentimental value for football enthusiasts worldwide, given Pele’s illustrious career and global impact. The current owner of the sweat-stained jersey, Brian Mclntyre, has decided to part ways with it after more than a decade in his possession.

