Michael Jordan’s iconic sweat-stained jersey to be auctioned off, expected to fetch ₹5 crore

Michael Jordan’s iconic sweat-stained jersey, worn during a practice session at the 1992 Olympic Games, is set to go up for auction, with experts estimating it could fetch anywhere between $400,000 and $600,000 (nearly ₹5 crore).
