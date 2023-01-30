National

Mickey Arthur Likely To Become First-Ever

Mickey Artur is currently contracted with Derbyshire County Cricket Club in England. The South African has worked as Pakistan head coach before.

Mickey Arthur has coached Pakistan cricket team before. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mickey Arthur is set to return to coaching duties with the Pakistan men’s cricket team but with a twist. According to reports in Pakistan media, Arthur is likely to work with the team mostly online but is expected to join the boys in person during the ODI World Cup in India this year.

According to a report on Pakistan media outlet, Bolnews.com, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to hire Arthur as online head coach. It will also be the first instance in the world that a sports team will be having an online head coach. Arthur is currently contracted with the England Derbyshire County Cricket Club and he doesn’t want to leave that job.

The report states that Arthur will be working with the Pakistan team on assignment basis and will only join the team when he wants to. The PCB is likely to appoint Arthur’s assistant who will be on the ground with the team. PCB chief Najam Sethi had said earlier that Arthur’s return to Pakistan cricket is just a matter of time.

“I want to make it clear I am in direct negotiations with Mickey and I think 90 percent of the discussions. We have covered many areas and very soon we may give you good news. If Mickey comes he will be making his own team and we will only find how much we need to pay them and this matter will be resolved in 2-3 days,” Sethi had told a news conference.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has disapproved the idea of online coaching and batted for local coaches. “I don’t understand the concept of online coaching. I am in favour of having a local coaches. We have a system of liking and disliking in our cricket. Politics and Cricket shouldn’t be mixed,” Afridi said when asked regarding Arthur .




Published Date: January 30, 2023 7:57 PM IST



Updated Date: January 30, 2023 8:30 PM IST





