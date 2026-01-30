DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Microfluidics Market is projected to grow from about USD 24.96 billion in 2025 to USD 37.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3%.
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
Browse 150 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 345 Pages and in-depth TOC on ‘Microfluidics Market – Global Forecast to 2031’
Microfluidics Size & Forecast:
- Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2030
- 2025 Market Size: USD 24.96 billion
- 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 37.2 billion
- CAGR (2025–2030): 8.3%
Microfluidics Trends & Insights:
- In 2024, the microfluidics-based devices segment accounted for the largest market share of 70.5%.
- North America accounted for the largest share of the global microfluidics market with a share of 40.6% in 2024.
Top Companies in Microfluidics Market:The Top Companies in Microfluidics Market include Abbott laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Aignep S.P.A (Italy), biomerieux (France), BD (US), Bio-Rad laboratories, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Illumina Inc. (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), SMC Corporation (Japan), Idex Corporation (US), Fortive Corporation (US), Perkinelmer, Inc. (US), F.Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Standard Biotools Inc. (US), Quidelortho Corporation (US), Hologic Inc. (US), Dolomite Microfluidics (UK), and Elveflow (France). Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Market Research Reports & Consulting Related Reports: Lateral Flow Assays Market – Global Forecast to 2030 Mass Spectrometry Market – Global Forecast to 2030 Point of Care Diagnostics Market – Global Forecast to 2029 Organ-on-Chip Market – Global Forecast to 2029 Proteomics Market – Global Forecast to 2030 About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the ‘GIVE Growth’ principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
Source link
Leave a Reply