DELRAY BEACH, Fla.

Jan. 30, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, theis projected to grow from about USD 24.96 billion in 2025 to USD 37.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 345 Pages and in-depth TOC on ‘Microfluidics Market – Global Forecast to 2031’

Microfluidics Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2030

2025–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 24.96 billion

USD 24.96 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 37.2 billion

USD 37.2 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.3%

Microfluidics Trends & Insights:

In 2024, the microfluidics-based devices segment accounted for the largest market share of 70.5%.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global microfluidics market with a share of 40.6% in 2024.

decentralized

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1305 The demand for microfluidics has surged due to its ability to deliver rapid, accurate, and portable diagnostics, transforming healthcare accessibility worldwide. By enabling lab-on-a-chip systems that perform complex analyses in compact, low-cost formats, microfluidics supports the growing need for point-of-care testing (POCT) in both advanced and resource-limited settings. Its advantages—such as high sensitivity, minimal sample use, cost efficiency, and easy integration with smartphones—make it ideal for managing infectious diseases, chronic conditions like diabetes, and global health emergencies. As healthcare shifts toward personalized,, and data-driven care, microfluidics has become essential for delivering fast, reliable, and scalable diagnostic solutions.Microfluidics-based devices account for the largest share of the microfluidics market. These tools decrease the size of analytical and diagnostic procedures, enhancing their efficiency, accuracy, and portability. Their potential to regulate less volume of sample and reagents reduces expenses and less amount of waste is generated, which is beneficial for high-throughput testing in research, diagnostics, and drug discovery laboratories. Additionally, point-of-care testing and medical diagnostics can generate quicker results due to the quick processing times of microfluidics-based devices. Such devices have wide applications in molecular biology, personalized medicine, and lab-on-a-chip systems. Their efficiency is enhanced by their inclusion with innovative technologies like wearables and biosensors.The increasing demand for faster and accurate point-of-care diagnostics, especially for the diagnosis of genetic abnormalities, cancer, chronic, and infectious diseases, is driving the demand for in vitro diagnostics. Quick and in-the-moment testing can be done with IVD microfluidic devices, which is important for fast decision-making in healthcare settings such as clinics and hospitals. Further, it improves precision and expedites results. A large number of healthcare providers find IVD testing integrated with microfluidic technologies useful, as they are also cost-efficient and resource-efficient.The large market share for the diagnostic centres segment in the microfluidics market is attributed to the increasing popularity of point-of-care testing and home care testing. Microfluidic devices aid in quick on-site diagnosis with the help of samples in small volumes (in the range of nanoliters (nL) to picoliters (pL)). Quicker and more accurate diagnosis is a feature of this technology, which has application in genetic testing and the detection of infectious diseases. Microfluidic technologies enhance efficiency by offering hospitals and diagnostic centres with optimized processes and a reduction in cost through miniaturization and automation. Microfluidic devices also require minimal chemicals and generate less amount of waste. Hence, diagnostic centres play a significant role in the growth of the microfluidics market.The US dominates the microfluidics market in North America due to its well-developed healthcare system, which raises the requirement for advanced diagnostic tools. The wide application of microfluidics in point-of-care testing and laboratory diagnostics is made possible by this infrastructure. The market growth is also propelled by large investments in pharmaceuticals, healthcare diagnostics, and R&D. The presence of prominent pharmaceutical companies, startups, and academic institutions assists in driving the microfluidic technology. Furthermore, the region’s market growth is supported by regulatory settings and government funding & initiatives that support innovative healthcare and advanced technologies such as organ-on-a-chip and lab-on-a-chip.

Top Companies in Microfluidics Market: