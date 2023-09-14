Midea Unveils Energy-Saving Smart Water Heaters

Midea, one of the world’s leading and largest home appliance producers, today announced the launch of its latest breakthrough in water heater solutions. The Smart Wi-Fi Storage Water Heaters redefine convenience, safety, energy efficiency, and durability.

Midea 2023 Smart Water Heaters

“In harmony with our brand’s slogan of ‘make yourself at home‘, the Smart Wi-Fi Storage Water Heaters are the latest addition to our product range that deliver tailored solutions that aim to meet the real needs of our consumers,” said Allen Zha, General Manager of Midea India, “This unveiling promises a rapid expansion in the water heater market, which will establish a robust foundation for 2024 and deepen Midea India’s foothold in the Indian market.”

The Smart Wi-Fi Storage Water Heater is available in 15 and 25 liter capacity models with pricing starting from INR14,990. The latest range of water heaters from Midea are surprisingly friendly in a number of ways:

Remote control wherever and whenever: Through the SmartHome app, users can remotely adjust the temperature, enable heating modes, and receive real-time status updates.

Intelligent scheduling that saves power and reduces bills: The intuitive scheduling feature allows users to customize heating schedules that match their daily routines while conserving energy and reducing energy bills.

Voice control with Alexa and Google Home: Fully integrated with Amazon Alexa and Google Home so users can control their water heater with a simple voice command.

5-star BEE energy rating: Awarded the highest possible rating from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency so users can rest assured they are not wasting energy while running their water heaters

Fits in with the rest of the home: Blends in seamlessly with the rest of the home thanks to the sleek design and LED digital display

Midea’s 2023 water heater line-up comes in Cube and Cylindrical Shape in various capacities:

Cube-Shaped VN Series Mechanical Temperature Controlled Water Heater are available in 10, 15, and 25 liter-capacity models priced INR10,990 and onwards.

Titanium enamel Glassline tank for optimal heating performance and to protect against corrosion

Xpress Heating for accelerated heating and optimized energy saving.

Certified with IPX4 waterproof rating and 5-star BEE energy rating

Cylinder-Shaped FY Series Mechanical Temperature-Controlled Water Heater available in 15, 25, 35, and 50 liter-capacity models priced INR10,990 and above.

Titanium enamel glassline tank for optimal heating performance and to protect against corrosion

Whirlflow technology for accelerated heating and optimized energy saving.

Certified with IPX4 waterproof rating and 4-star BEE energy rating

All Midea water heaters come with a standard installation kit and includes free installation, 2-year comprehensive product warranty, 4-year heating element warranty, and 10-year tank warranty. Midea India also offers robust after-sales service through its wide network of service centers so customers can always enjoy quick support.

About Midea India Private Limited

Midea India Private Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Midea Group that produces a wide range of Smart Home appliances including residential and commercial air conditioners, refrigerators, laundry appliances, large and small kitchen appliances, water and heating appliances, as well as floor care.

For further information, please contact:

mideacare@midea.co.in

1-800-572-5533

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global high-technology company ranked #278 on the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list, and one of the world’s largest home appliance manufacturing companies which businesses go beyond smart home appliances. In early 2021, the company streamlined its core units into five high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation and Digital Innovation.

All business of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology

The Midea brand believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers – enabling them to “make yourself at home“.

Midea Group’s 40 global production centers and approximately 166,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD 51.39 billion in 2022. It’s 31 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 80,000 patents granted to-date.

