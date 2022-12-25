December 25, 2022
Home » Midnight Mass, Plum Cakes, Decked Up Churches Begin Christmas Celebrations Across India


Kolkata Beefs Up Security for Christmas Celebrations

– At least 3,000 personnel of Kolkata Police have been deployed in the city’s busiest places such as Park Street, Esplanade, Shakespeare Sarani, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, and Russell Street to keep a check on the proceedings there for the next few days
Nine police-assistance booths have also been set up in the Park Street area and other important junctures to help those who will visit the city from outside, the officer said.

– Drones would also be used to keep a tab on the crowd movements.

– Besides, a huge number of police personnel in plain clothes, an anti-rowdy section, and quick response teams will also be deployed.





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Over 300 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check Complete List Here

Over 300 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check Complete List Here

December 25, 2022
Wishes, Quotes, Images, SMS, Messages And Images to Share With Your Dear Ones

Wishes, Quotes, Images, SMS, Messages And Images to Share With Your Dear Ones

December 25, 2022