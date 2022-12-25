Kolkata Beefs Up Security for Christmas Celebrations

– At least 3,000 personnel of Kolkata Police have been deployed in the city’s busiest places such as Park Street, Esplanade, Shakespeare Sarani, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, and Russell Street to keep a check on the proceedings there for the next few days

Nine police-assistance booths have also been set up in the Park Street area and other important junctures to help those who will visit the city from outside, the officer said.

– Drones would also be used to keep a tab on the crowd movements.

– Besides, a huge number of police personnel in plain clothes, an anti-rowdy section, and quick response teams will also be deployed.