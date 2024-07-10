Home

Mumbai Hit-and-run-case: Mihir Shah Sent to Police Custody till July 16

On Wednesday, he was produced before chief metropolitan magistrate (Sewri court) S P Bhosale, who sent him to police custody.

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Sewri Court on Wednesday sent the BMW hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah to police custody till July 16. Mihir Shah is the son of Shiv Sena politician Rajesh Shah. Kaveri Nakhwa, a 45-year-old woman, died after BMW driven by Mihir rammed into the scooter she was travelling with her husband in Worli area.

Police arrested Mihir on Tuesday using his location after his friend switched on the accused phone for 15 minutes. To evade arrest, Mihir Shah had reportedly also shaved his beard while on the run.

During the hearing, the police told the court it was a “cruel, heartless crime”. They said the accused should be given maximum custody as they need to probe who helped him to escape and also since the car’s number plate is yet to be recovered.

Mihir was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai’s Worli area Sunday morning.

According to the police, Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir pulled it over, swapped seats with his driver Rajrishi Bidawat and fled in another vehicle. The driver allegedly ran over her while reversing the BMW.

After being on the run since the accident, Mihir was finally arrested on Tuesday.

Mihir’s father, Rajesh Shah, is a Shiv Sena politician from the adjoining Palghar district. According to the police, he actively ensured Mihir’s escape after the crash. Rajesh Shah, who is currently out on bail, was on Wednesday sacked from the post of the deputy leader of the Shiv Sena.

Driver Bidawat, who was sitting in the car and allegedly swapped driver’s seat with Mihir, is already in police custody till July 11.











