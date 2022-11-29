Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Military Tanks Seen On Streets As Officials Ramp Up Crackdown Against Protesters

To suppress the protesters, Xi Jinping’s Communist Party officials have ramped up their crackdown with police officers seen wrestling with agitators before dragging them away.

China Uprising
Locals questioned whether the tanks were heading to Shanghai, but others said it was possible the tanks were merely returning from military manoeuvres.

China Lockdown News Today: Amid massive protests across China against Xi Jinpings disastrous zero-Covid policy, several military tanks were on Tuesday seen on the streets as Chinese officials ramp up their crackdown against demonstrators. Videos shared on social media showed a steady stream of tanks trundling through the eastern city of Xuzhou on Monday night, Daily Mail reported.

The report said the video footage will rekindle memories of the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989, when hundreds – if not thousands – of Chinese protesters were killed by soldiers in tanks.

Watch Video of China Uprising:

Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets since the weekend in protest against China’s harsh zero-Covid policy.

One such video showed a woman screaming as she is arrested by six police officers and dragged away from a main square in Hangzhou, as Chinese officials sought to crack down on protesters in the city.

In the same video, one man was seen trying to stop the police from arresting the woman by shouting at them, but two officials were seen running at the protester and screaming at him to get back, Daily Mail reported.

Several other videos showed a huge crowd of protesters trying to stop a group of police officers from arresting two men in Hangzhou. But the officers were seen wrestling with the protesters and dragging the two demonstrators away while holding the scruff of their collars.




Published Date: November 29, 2022 9:12 PM IST





Source link

