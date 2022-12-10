Millions Of Users Across Globe Report Issues With Email Services

Several users in India also confirmed that they are unable to operate their mail accounts.

Gmail is not working for many users across the globe.

Gmail Outage: Millions of users across the globe are facing issues with the services of Gmail as they are unable to receive or send mail. Downdetector.com has reported a spike in Gmail outage status over the past hour. Several users in India also confirmed that they are unable to operate their mail accounts.

Gmail’s enterprise services are also affected at the moment. Gmail, which has over 1.5 billion users worldwide, was among the top downloaded apps of 2022.



