Saturday, December 10, 2022
HomeNationalMillions Of Users Across Globe Report Issues With Email Services
National

Millions Of Users Across Globe Report Issues With Email Services

By admin
0
45


Several users in India also confirmed that they are unable to operate their mail accounts.

Gmail is not working for many users across the globe.
Gmail is not working for many users across the globe.

Gmail Outage: Millions of users across the globe are facing issues with the services of Gmail as they are unable to receive or send mail. Downdetector.com has reported a spike in Gmail outage status over the past hour. Several users in India also confirmed that they are unable to operate their mail accounts.

Gmail’s enterprise services are also affected at the moment. Gmail, which has over 1.5 billion users worldwide, was among the top downloaded apps of 2022.




Published Date: December 10, 2022 8:34 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleSnake Found In Cargo Hold Of Air India Express B737-800 Aircraft To Dubai
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
45
Previous articleSnake Found In Cargo Hold Of Air India Express B737-800 Aircraft To Dubai
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677