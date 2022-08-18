Milton Collaborates with ‘Darlings’ as Part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration

One of India’s most celebrated homeware brands, Milton is pleased to announce its collaboration with the film Darlings. Released exclusively on Netflix, the star cast of the film includes Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, and Roshan Matthew. With this tailor-made partnership, Milton also released a new TVC featuring Alia Bhatt, highlighting its glorious legacy spanning over 50 years.

As Darlings’ official category partner, a range of popular Milton products including Tiffins, Cookware, PET Bottles, and Casseroles are showcased throughout the film. It features Vijay Verma carrying the iconic Milton Econa Tiffin to work. We also get to see characters receive their food delivered in the classic Milton lunchboxes. The brand’s products effortlessly justify an organic presence in the featured scenes affirming that Milton is truly a product for the people and that there is a Milton for everyone. Milton plays a supporting but vital role in empowering the mother-daughter duo to venture out as entrepreneurs for tiffin delivery service in the movie – a distinguishable product placement that fortifies an already strong story. The TVC showcases how Milton products make their consumers’ life smoother in numerous daily instances, thus touching upon their philosophy of ‘Kuch Naya Sochte Hain!‘

Years of product usage and loyalty has built a strong recall value of various Milton products. Customers can instantly recognize the featured products on screen and further connect with the brand. To amplify this collaboration, Milton hosted a meet and greet with Alia Bhatt, with select participants to boost engagement activations on social media.

Ajay Vaghani – Managing Director, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., says, “For the past 50 years, Milton has been a part of many lives and households – serving consumers with innovative products that bring convenience into daily life. The brand promise of quality and creation has been at the centre of its existence. Darlings was the perfect opportunity to seamlessly showcase Milton products and we are thrilled to have partnered with a talented cast. We wish them all the success.”

The amplification of this collaboration can be prominently seen from Milton’s digital promotions and mainline activations as well.

With the constantly evolving needs of customers, Milton is successfully enabling and revolutionizing a convenient lifestyle, one innovation at a time!

Watch the Co-branded TVC:

Link: www.youtube.com/watchv=2xMhozNBSAM

Darlings teaser and trailer below:

Teaser: www.youtube.com/watchv=Ny_24QMdyYM

Trailer: www.youtube.com/watchv=Dmx5KDOpqeg

About Hamilton

Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd. – formed in the year 2000 – is one of the leading manufacturers, wholesale suppliers, distributors, and exporters of homeware products across the globe. Since its inception in 1972, Milton – one of its flagship brands, has carved a niche for itself amongst its customers as a pioneer of this industry.

Today, the company is growing with numerous brands under the Hamilton group and has become the pride of every home across India and other global destinations. Hamiltons flagship brands: Milton, Treo, Claro, and Spotzero are designed to solve the daily inconveniences faced by consumers. Hamilton products are sold across all channels – B2B, B2C, CPC (Central Processing Centre), and on leading online marketplaces.