SEATTLE, Wash.

Jan. 21, 2026

For many Washington residents enrolled in Apple Health (Medicaid), finding timely outpatient mental health care can feel out of reach. With community resources stretched thin and long waitlists statewide, Mindful Therapy Group today announced a major expansion. It is now opening its Washington provider network to serve Apple Health members, significantly expanding access to outpatient therapy and psychiatric services statewide. This expansion represents a meaningful increase in outpatient capacity, with Mindful Therapy Group's more than 1,500 licensed clinicians and 11 in-person locations across Washington serving major metro areas including Seattle, Bellevue, Olympia, Vancouver, and Spokane. Apple Health members can now access care through Mindful's network, bringing more options and more entry points to care for individuals and families seeking mental health support. "Turning someone away from care is one of the hardest parts of intake. This helps change that," said Emily Tomchak, Director of Client Services at Mindful Therapy Group. Tomchak, who oversees Mindful Therapy Group's intake and scheduling operations, notes that the moment someone reaches out is often the moment they are most ready to begin care. "When people finally make the call, when they're ready for support, being told there's nowhere to go can be devastating," she said. "This expansion is about opening the door wider so more people can actually get scheduled and seen."Approximately one in four Washingtonians are enrolled in Medicaid at any given time, including children, families, gig workers, and people who have recently been laid off or are between jobs. For many, Apple Health is the difference between getting help and going without it. Nick Norman, Mindful Therapy Group's Clinical Program Manager, said the expansion is rooted in a simple principle: outpatient mental health care should be within reach for more people, not just those with commercial coverage. "Despite uncertainty around Medicaid, our commitment is steady, ensuring that individuals and families can access care when they need it most."Mindful Therapy Group recognizes that accepting Medicaid at scale requires more than good intentions; it requires reliable operational systems. After gaining experience supporting Medicaid programs in other states, the organization invested in the dedicated staffing, credentialing, and administrative infrastructure necessary to support Medicaid successfully in Washington.While telehealth has expanded access for many, in-person care remains essential for individuals who lack privacy, reliable internet, or a safe home environment. Mindful Therapy Group emphasizes the importance of HIPAA-compliant spaces for therapy and medication management, noting that some clients, such as college students living in dorms, families sharing small homes, children participating in play therapy, or individuals in unsafe domestic circumstances, may need a private place to receive support.Mindful Therapy Group has operated in Washington for more than 15 years and now supports a network of over 1,500 clinicians statewide. By pairing broad geographic reach with a large and diverse clinician network, Mindful can offer Apple Health members more options for outpatient care and a greater likelihood of finding a provider who fits their needs.Mindful Therapy Group has contracted with all of the managed care organizations that administer Medicaid in Washington, enabling coordinated outpatient care across the state. "Commercial insurance isn't an option for everybody," Norman said. "And community mental health clinics are inundated with long waitlists. We want to help relieve that pressure by opening our outpatient services to Washington's Medicaid population."