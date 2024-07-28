Mines Safety Award 2024: A Celebration of Excellence and Shared Responsibility

The national-level Mines Safety Award (MSA) 2024 was held today, honoring outstanding achievements in mine safety across India. The event, organized by AIMSA (All India Mines Safety Association) under the aegis of DGMS and the guidance of Patron, AIMSA, ShriPrabhat Kumar (DG, DGMS), was hosted by Coal India Limited, the event marked a significant milestone in promoting and acknowledging superior safety standards in mining operations.

The concept of recognizing exemplary safety practices at a national level was conceptualized by ShriPrabhat Kumar, DGMS, Dhanbad. Winners in different categories and subcategories of coal, metal, and oil and gas sector mines were selected based on uniform criteria. The event, held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, began at 9 am and was attended by all mining industries and mining fraternities to felicitate the outstanding performers.

An organizing committee was constituted to organize the event, with CMD BCCL Shri SamiranDutta and CMD, MCL Shri UA Kaole as President and Vice President respectively, Dr. Anjani Kumar, BCCL as Secretary, and Mr. SS Prasad DDG, DGMS as the convenor. The whole event was organized under the guidance of Shri P.M. Prasad, Chairman, CIL (host for the event).

The event was supported by ONGC, OIL, NTPC, NLCIL, SAIL, HZL, NMDC, Tata Steel, JSW, MOIL, JSPL, WBPDCL etc. besides all subsidiaries of Coal India Limited i.e., Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI).

ShriPrabhat Kumar, Directorate General of Mines Safety, Government of India, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The Mines Safety Award 2024 exemplifies the mining industry’s unwavering commitment to safety and innovation. This platform celebrates exemplary safety practices and inspires others to follow suit. Together, we can create a safer and more sustainable future for India’s mining sector.”

In addition to the awards, the event featured an exhibition showcasing innovative safety practices and technologies. Attendees had the opportunity to engage in one to one interactions at various stalls, with awards given to the best exhibitors.

The Mines Safety Award 2024 also offered sponsorship and advertising opportunities to various companies, further demonstrating the industry’s collective dedication to mine safety.

A total of 45 awards were given under the categories of Coal Aboveground & Belowground, Metal Aboveground & Belowground, and Oil & Gas of the Large, Medium & Small scale industries.

Additionally, Women Rescue Team (Winner of All India Mines Rescue Competition) were also felicitated promoting women empowerment.

By acknowledging and celebrating these achievements, the MSA 2024 continues to foster a culture of safety and excellence in India’s mining industry.