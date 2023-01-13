Minimum Balance For Smart Card Revised To Rs 50. Details Inside

- Home
Earlier, smart cards with a minimum balance of Rs 10 were used to easily enter the stations, but after covering a distance of more than two stations, the smart card did not work at the exit gate of the passengers due to the insufficient balance in the smart card.
Noida Aqua Line Metro: The minimum balance in the smart card of Aqua Metro has now been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 by NMRC. A commuter won’t be allowed in the Aqua Line Metro if the balance is below Rs 50. NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said that this decision will help to get rid of the problems faced by the passengers while exiting the metro station. The new order will come into effect from January 16.
To overcome this problem of the passengers, NMRC has decided to make the minimum balance Rs.50. The number of commuters of Noida Metro has increased due to the ongoing Auto Expo at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.
Published Date: January 13, 2023 9:53 AM IST
