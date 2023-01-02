Minor Girl Raped By ‘Exorcist’ On Pretext Of Getting Rid Of ‘Evil Spirits’

A 14-year-old girl suffering from epilepsy was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of getting “rid of evil spirts”.
New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl suffering from epilepsy was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of treating her in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district. The accused have been identified as 45-year-old Ashok Kumar. He had raped the minor girl on the pretext of getting “rid of evil spirts”.
Shravan Kumar Singh, SHO, Pipri police station said the girl has been suffering from epilepsy for the past three years and was undergoing treatment in private hospitals, but there was no improvement in her condition, news agency PTI reported.
On December 24, when the girl’s father was away, Ashok Kumar, who identified himself as an “exorcist”, came to their house and convinced her mother to send her away with him to “get rid of evil spirits”. After this, he took the girl to a secluded place and raped her, Singh said.
An FIR was registered against the accused following a complaint by the girl’s father under relevant IPC and POCSO sections on Saturday and he was arrested on Sunday.
Published Date: January 2, 2023 9:54 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
‘Words Cannot Describe …’, Ratan Tata Pays Heartfelt Tributes To Ex-Tata Honcho Krishna Kumar
[ad_1] "Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss I feel on the passing of my friend and colleague R.K....
Ishan Kishan-Ruturaj Gaikwad Likely to Open
[ad_1] India's Predicted Playing XI vs Sri Lanka in 1st T20I: Given Ishan Kishan's solid form, he would be one...
Weather News: Delhi Shivers At 5°C; Cold Wave, Dense Fog Engulf North India
[ad_1] Delhi today witnessed a thick blanket of fog which started to descend over the city late at night and...
Man Suffers Heart Attack While Shopping at IKEA Bengaluru; Watch How He Was Saved
[ad_1] A video of the whole incident was shared by the doctor's son on Twitter and ever since then the...
Top 10 News: Terrorist Attack On Hindu Families In Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri, Rishabh Pant’s Condition Improves
[ad_1] Rishabh Pant, the star player of the Indian cricket team, has come out of the ICU of Max Hospital...
Lucknow School Timings Revised Amid Coldwave; Classes To Now Begin From 10 AM | Details Here
[ad_1] In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, school timings for Class 1 to Class 8 have been changed amid coldwave conditions. Lucknow...
Average Rating