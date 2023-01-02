Minor Girl Raped By ‘Exorcist’ On Pretext Of Getting Rid Of ‘Evil Spirits’

A 14-year-old girl suffering from epilepsy was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of getting “rid of evil spirts”.

Uttar Pradesh: The accused had taken the girl to a secluded place and raped her. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl suffering from epilepsy was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of treating her in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district. The accused have been identified as 45-year-old Ashok Kumar. He had raped the minor girl on the pretext of getting “rid of evil spirts”.

Shravan Kumar Singh, SHO, Pipri police station said the girl has been suffering from epilepsy for the past three years and was undergoing treatment in private hospitals, but there was no improvement in her condition, news agency PTI reported.

On December 24, when the girl’s father was away, Ashok Kumar, who identified himself as an “exorcist”, came to their house and convinced her mother to send her away with him to “get rid of evil spirits”. After this, he took the girl to a secluded place and raped her, Singh said.

An FIR was registered against the accused following a complaint by the girl’s father under relevant IPC and POCSO sections on Saturday and he was arrested on Sunday.



