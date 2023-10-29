Mira Bhayandar Citizens and Municipal Commissioner Join Hands for City’s Largest Cleanliness Drive

A remarkable initiative was launched by the Municipal Corporation and its employees with the slogan, “Neither will we litter, nor will we let others“. This campaign, part of a special cleanliness drive, kicked off at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan (Municipal Building), Mandli Talav, Bhayandar. The entire civic leadership and staff, along with the Municipal Commissioner, began this campaign by contributing their efforts towards not littering and encouraging responsible waste disposal.

Mr. Sanjay Shripatrao Katkar, the Municipal Commissioner of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation with students of Mira-Bhayander

This cleanliness movement garnered an enthusiastic response from citizens across the city, with widespread participation and pledges to maintain cleanliness. Over the next ten days, Municipal Commissioner Shri Sanjay Shripatrao Katkar, along with all Grade 1 and Grade 2 officers and employees, took the lead in this initiative.

The Municipal Corporation reached out to all societies in the city, conducting awareness campaigns within each one to promote waste segregation and cleanliness. This proactive approach has inspired residents to take up waste segregation, starting from their homes. Local residents in societies and colonies have committed to cleanliness. Furthermore, the campaign included rickshaw drivers in its efforts, designating them as “Cleanliness Ambassadors“.

Mr. Sanjay Shripatrao Katkar, the Municipal Commissioner of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, emphasized the importance of unity in bringing the city together for the cause of a clean and green environment. He highlighted that the city is our home, and collective efforts are essential to create a sustainable future through a change in perspective towards cleanliness.

He added, “Before any festival or celebration, we clean our homes. Now, the same sentiment is being extended to our neighborhoods. This campaign is different from others because it aims to actively involve citizens in keeping their surroundings clean, making them accountable for waste segregation and depositing waste responsibly. This initiative encourages participation, and the Municipal Corporation invites all citizens to join in.”

The campaign included a renewed focus on waste segregation and the promotion of Single-Use Plastic alternatives. The Municipal officers issued directives for reclassification of waste and the ban on Single-Use Plastics as per the Maharashtra governments regulations. The city collected more than 350 tons of waste during this campaign, exceeding the usual collection.

Mira Bhayandar achieved the distinction of being ranked first in Maharashtra in the “Swachh Survekshan 2022” for exemplary cleanliness efforts. Looking ahead, the Municipal Commissioner encouraged all citizens and businesses in the city to collaborate with the Municipal Corporation to maintain and improve cleanliness levels.

Mr. Rajiv Agarwal, COO DB Reality expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to be part of this noble endeavour to improve the living conditions of residents in Mira Bhayandar. The collaborative efforts of society, the Municipal Corporation, and industry stakeholders in social responsibility initiatives give us great hope. We believe in providing a sustainable future for society.”

During the campaign, more than 304 kilos of plastic waste were confiscated within ten days, and more than Rs 7 lakh fines were imposed on businesses and individuals for using plastic carry bags. Citizens have been encouraged to use cloth bags as an alternative to single-use plastic bags, contributing to environmental conservation.

This special cleanliness drive encompassed various tasks, including cleaning streets, dividers, footpaths, maintenance of public facilities, tree pruning, road repairs, debris removal, and improving public areas. Historical monuments, seafronts, and areas near water bodies also received attention, with a focus on cleanliness. In the next phase, various non-governmental organizations (NGOs), schools, colleges, National Service Scheme (NSS), and student organizations will be included in the campaign to elevate living standards in the city.