Mira Kapoor Leaves Internet Gasping For Breath in Hot Swimsuit, Check Her Gorgeous Sunset Picture
Mira Rajput’s hot look in a powder blue coloured swimsuit sets the internet on fire. Check out her stunning picture with sea, sunset, and sand.
Mira Kapoor’s Hot Pics: Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife rang in the New Year festivities in Goa with their friends. The couple is now on a photo-sharing spree from the beautiful island as they enjoy the sunsets, the sea, and the sand together. On Monday evening, Mira took to social media to share a set of fresh pictures from the Maldives, and in one of them, she could be seen posing in a swimsuit.
Mira Kapoor shared a picture of herself staring at the gorgeous sunset and the sprawling ocean in front of her. She wore a blue backless swimsuit while posing for that stunning picture. The photo is now going viral with fans loving Mira’s confidence and admiring the natural beauty in that click.
CHECK MIRA KAPOOR’S VIRAL PHOTO IN SWIMSUIT HERE:
In another photo, she is seen posing with Shahid and a few friends wearing the same swimsuit. Mira looks lovely in that shade of blue as she teams up her swimsuit with a long-shell necklace and that pair of quirky oval shades.
Mira married Shahid in the year 2015. She is now a social media influencer and a health and well-being expert. She also has her own YouTube channel. The couple has two kids – daughter Misha who was born in 2016 and son Zain who was born in 2018.
Published Date: January 3, 2023 8:26 AM IST
