Mira Kapoor Poses In a Blue Backless Swimsuit Amidst Gorgeous Sunset And Beach, Fans Say, ‘Wowww’
In the picture Mira can be seen staring at the beautiful sunset.. She posed in a blue backless swimsuit. Watch video
Mira Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor’s gorgeous wile Mira Kapoor keeps making headlines for her stunning looks. Now the social media influencer has grabber headlines again. Well let us tell you that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor rang into the new year festivities in Goa with their friends after which the couple has been sharing pictures of their new year trip amidst the beautiful sunset and gorgeous beach. Continuing this photo sharing spree, On Monday evening Mira dropped some fresh pictures from Maldives and in one of those pictures she can be seen posing in a swim suit. Watch video for more.
Published Date: January 3, 2023 12:55 PM IST
