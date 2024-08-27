Miss Global Ashley Melendez to Star in Hindi Film “Cyberman”, Inspired by True Cyber Crime Stories

Cybercrime has become one of the most dangerous threats in todays digital age. Every day, hundreds of people fall victim to cyber fraud, losing their money to sophisticated online scams. Behind these crimes lies an extensive network of cybercriminals. However, one ordinary man, Manish Goel, refused to accept being a victim. Years ago, Manish fell prey to a cyber scam, but instead of giving up, he took it upon himself to catch the criminals. After months of relentless effort, he succeeded in bringing the perpetrators to justice. Today, he is known as “Cyberman”.

Rakesh Shrivastava, Mansi Chaurasia, Khalid Kidwai, Zakir Hussain, Ashley Melendez & Manish Goel

Inspired by the true events of Manish Goels life, the Hindi feature film “Cyberman” is set to be made. The official announcement and poster release of the film took place in Mumbai. Produced under the banner of Wellgrade Studios Pvt Ltd, the film will begin shooting in February 2025 across locations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bengaluru. The film will introduce Miss Global winner Ashley Melndez, alongside Miss Global India Mansi Chaurasia. Zakir Hussain and other notable artists will also star in the film. The project is produced by Khalid Kidwai and Manish Goel, and written and directed by Rakesh Shrivastava, who has previously worked as an associate director with renowned filmmaker Anees Bazmee. The films press conference was graced by Padma Shri Anup Jalota, who wished the team success.

Manish Goels life story is as thrilling and inspiring as any cinematic narrative. He has helped countless victims of cyber fraud, guiding them on how to recover their money and bring the criminals to justice. His tireless efforts earned him the title of “Cyberman.” To this day, Manish assists with nearly half a dozen cases daily, offering guidance to victims on the steps they should take to protect themselves and track down the fraudsters.

Despite facing numerous threats, Manish remains steadfast in his mission. His ultimate goal is not only to secure the finances of India’s 1.4 billion people but to extend his efforts globally, aiming to protect the wealth of 6 billion people worldwide. Through media interviews and public awareness campaigns, he continues to educate the public about the dangers of cybercrime. To date, he has resolved more than 500,000 cases.

The films poster features Zakir Hussain in the role of a police officer. Commenting on the film, Hussain said, “I extend my best wishes to the entire team for this film. Being from Uttar Pradesh myself, along with producers Khalid Kidwai and Manish Goel, I have a personal connection to the story. The title and poster are captivating, and I have high hopes that this will be a remarkable film.“

Producer Khalid Kidwai highlighted the prevalence of cyber fraud, stating, “One in every four people in India falls victim to cyber scams. This film is being made to raise awareness among the public. I met Miss Global Ashley in Dubai, and it struck me that she should be introduced to Bollywood. In the industry, I consider Om Puri to be my godfather, as we made his last film. Zakir Hussain has also been associated with us for a long time.“

Director Rakesh Srivastava added, “Ashley, a Spanish beauty, is a very talented actress. She is quickly learning Hindi, and I hope she will be able to dub her dialogues herself. Manish Goel, who hails from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, is also the co-producer, and the film will tell his story. It is a thriller with a strong message. The film will guide victims on what their first and second steps should be after experiencing fraud.”

Manish Goel shared his thoughts, saying, “This film is both a dream and a mission for me. It is a campaign against those cunning thieves who steal people’s hard-earned money. I urge everyone to speak out if they have been deceived-do not worry about being mocked. Only then can we reach the criminals and dismantle their networks.“

“Cyberman” is set to be a powerful cinematic experience, blending entertainment with a vital message about the importance of awareness and vigilance in the fight against cybercrime.