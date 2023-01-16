Miss Universe 2023 is USA RBonne Gabriel, India Divita Rai Posts After Losing The Crown

Home

Miss Universe 2023 is USA’s R’Bonne Gabriel, India’s Divita Rai Posts After Losing The Crown

Miss Universe 2023: India’s Divita Rai Loses The Crown to Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel, Shares a Heartfelt Post on Instagram After The Final Ceremony.

(Photo: AP)

Miss Universe 2023 Winner: Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel, took the 71st Miss Universe crown home at the beauty competition that was held in New Orleans on Saturday evening. A fashion designer by profession, she is said to be the first Filipino American to have the Miss Universe pageant. Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, and Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez, finished as the first runner-up and the second runner-up, respectively while India’s Divita Rai couldn’t make it to the top.

As per the news agency Associated Press, Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with Amanda Dudamel, at the moment of the dramatic reveal of the winner, then beamed after her name was announced. Thumping music rang out, and she was handed a bouquet of flowers, draped in the winner’s sash, and crowned with a tiara onstage at the competition. In the Q&A at the last stage of the competition for the three finalists, Gabriel was asked how she would work to demonstrate Miss Universe is “an empowering and progressive organization” if she were to win.

“I would use it to be a transformational leader,” she responded, citing her work using recycled materials in her fashion design and teaching sewing to survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence. “It is so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference,” she added.

MISS UNIVERSE 2023: INDIA’S DIVITA RAI POSTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER LOSING THE CROWN

India’s Miss Universe contestant, Divita Rai, missed out on the crown. She took to Instagram to share her heartfelt thanks to the audience and the organisers for supporting her in the pageant. She wrote, “Here’s looking at the next phase of life with a full heart and determined mind So many personal battles and milestones have been won and I have so much appreciation for my life and the people who pushed me to grow, improve and own my self Thank you @vineetjain12 @naughtynatty_g and the entire team @missdivaorg and all my mentors for entrusting in me this beautiful opportunity & experience Thank you India for supporting me and cheering me on! I felt your love and spirit every single day Here’s to more twirling, laughing, crying and celebrating life! Here’s to feeling beautifully confident everyday (sic).”

According to Miss Universe’s official website, Gabriel is a former high school volleyball player and a graduate of the University of North Texas. She is also the CEO of her own sustainable clothing line. “We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change,” Gabriel said at the ceremony.

Nearly 90 contestants from around the world took part in the competition. Miss Curacao, Gabriela Dos Santos, and Miss Puerto Rico, Ashley Carino, rounded out the top five finalists.

The crown was handed over by India’s Harnaaz Sandhu who won the title last year.



