Missiles, cannons, guns, thermal sensors; Pantsir packs power of many weapons in one system that India…

The system is known for its high mobility, wheeled chassis, which enables it to perform both static and mobile defence operations.

New Delhi: India has made a deal to buy advanced Pantsir air defense missile gun system from Russia which will improve India’s air defense. Let’s know how the Pantsir air defense missile gun system works in the battlefield and how many countries currently have it?

To further strengthen the Indian Air Defense System, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has made a new deal with Russia. This deal has been done for the advanced Pantsir Air Defense Missile Gun System, which will improve India’s air defense in the future. BDL has done this deal with Russia’s company Rosoboronexport (ROE).

What is Pantsir Air Defense Missile Gun System?

The Pantsir Air Defense Missile Gun System or Pantsir-S1 System is a mobile, short range defense system, which has both missiles and guns. A statement issued by Rosoboronexport said that the Pantsir-S1 air defense missile gun system is perfect protection for any object. Rosoboronexport’s website states that this air defense system is designed for the air defense of small military, industrial and administrative facilities. It provides protection against fixed, rotating wing aircraft, cruise missiles and capable weapons.

Armed with 12 missiles and two cannons

Talking about the capabilities of the Pantsir-S1 system, the baseline Pantsir system carries 12 “57E6 missiles” and two 30mm 2A38M guns. With this, it can hit the targets within a range of 1200 to 20 thousand meters. Apart from this, the gun attached to it can hit targets in a range of 2000 to 4000 meters. The altitude range of its missiles is 15 to 15 thousand meters. At the same time, its gun can engage targets from 0 to 3000 meters in the altitude range. Precision guided munitions and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are destroyed by its anti-aircraft guns and missiles in the air.

Can hit four targets simultaneously

The biggest feature of the Pantsir-S1 system is that it can hit four targets simultaneously moving at a speed of 1000 meters per second. It is equipped with advanced radar and tracking systems, which can detect targets up to 36 km away and up to 15 km altitude. Its high frequency engagement radar system sets the target through optional thermal imaging sensors. This allows the Pantsir Launch Vehicle to work independently.

Its surface-to-air missiles provide medium-range protection, while the 30mm autocannon can detect close-range attacks. The system is known for its high mobility, wheeled chassis, which enables it to perform both static and mobile defence operations. Russia has given this system to Syria and UAE.












