Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra As Undercover marries Pakistani beauty Rashmika Mandanna. Fans say it’s giving them Raazi vibes.



Mission Majnu Trailer: Makers of the upcoming spy thriller Mission Majnu on Monday, unveiled the official trailer. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra as a RAW agent and Rashmika Mandanna as a Pakistani beauty, Mission Majnu will remind you of Raazi. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra shared the trailer, which he captioned, “Jo khud se pehle desh ke baare mein soche, wahi hain #DeshKeLiyeMajnu . Aisa hi ek Majnu hai Amandeep Singh jisne India ke sabse khatarnak mission ke liye apni jaan ki baazi laga di. Watch Mission Majnu, a spy thriller inspired by true events. Releasing on 20th January, only on Netflix.”

In the trailer, Sidharth plays a RAW operative who travels to Pakistan to learn more about that nation’s nuclear capabilities and whether they are planning a bomb with India as its target. Similar to Raazi, Sidharth marries a Pakistani woman after falling in love with her in order to establish his identity in the nation and his cover. He works as a tailor during the day and is a superspy for India at night. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by RSVP and GBA, Mission Majnu is all set to premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix from January 20, 2023.

Watch the trailer Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu gives Raazi vibes, netizens say!

What do you think of mission majnu trailer? It’s no rocket science to say “Raazi” vibes kaafi thi lets see what this movie does differently — badal: the cloud 🌩️ (@badal_bnftv) January 9, 2023

#MissionMajnu is gonna be like male version of #raazi that glosses over radicalism and terrorism and makes it into a bollywoodia ‘love story.’ ak thu!#sidharthmalhotra — Sharmaji looking for ‘no-chhipkali’ zone in India (@VisualCJS) January 9, 2023

Recently, the song ‘Rabba Janda’ from his upcoming spy-thriller was unveiled. Netflix India took to Instagram to make the announcement of the romantic number’s release. “Rabba Jaanda we’re gonna play this song for the next 1738 days,” the caption read. (God knows we’re gonna play this song for the next 1738 days). The music video of the song features the 37-year-old actor opposite Rashmika Mandanna playfully courting each other before getting married.

Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is a patriotic thriller with a love story at its core, showcasing one of India’s most covert operations of taking down Pakistan’s efforts of a nuclear attack.



